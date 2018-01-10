Sold 4 Times By Father And Stepmother, This Minor Girl Was Later Impregnated By 5th Man

They say there’s no place like home but what do you do when your parents sell you in lieu of money?

According to The Times of India, a minor girl from Nipanal village, Raibag, Karnataka has shocked the police with her story. She, in her complaint, stated that she was sold to four men under the disguise of marriage by her father and stepmother.

At the age of 12, she was married to Shivu Chenniga of Ghodageri. Within six months, after getting tortured, she returned to her home where she was forced to remarry. After a few months, she was then married to a milkman in Kurani village, Hukkeri taluk, and she states that her parents got Rs 1 lakh from an agent named Mahantesh Ishwar of Chikkalgudd village. The process followed with her marriage to Belagavi-based 37-year-old farmer Mallikarjun, followed by her marriage to 45-year-old Siddappa Jodamani of Ullagaddi which was arranged by her stepmother. She says that while she was living with Jodamani, she met one of her stepmother’s close relatives there – Basavaraj. He was a 25-year-old car driver who claimed to love her. In September 2017, he took her away in his car and kept her in a small room at Holenagalapur village, Bailhongal taluk, and assured her that he’d marry her. But, after a few days, Basavaraj threw her out.

She then returned to her house where she found out about her father’s death. Devastated, she went to the child protection unit of the women and child welfare department for help.

The 15-year-old girl is now pregnant with Basavaraj’s child. M Muniraju, deputy director, women and child welfare department, told The Times of India, “The girl is fit mentally and physically and we’re counselling her. We’re monitoring her health closely as she’s pregnant.”

She is now under the care of Santvana Centre, Belagavi, which is run by the women and child welfare department. She filed a complaint, following which the police booked a case against nine persons under the POCSO Act. The case has become more complex as her father, the main accused, died three months ago. Additional SP Ravindra Gadadi said, “It’s a serious case and we’re investigating it.”

H/T: The Times of India