Sohini Mandal Helps Us Understand The Nuances Of Workplace Harassment And Laws Pertaining To It

With the advent of #MeToo, more and more women have garnered the courage to stand up for themselves and raise a voice against the atrocities that have hitherto been inflicted on them. But is the motivation to report the injustice enough to put a stop to it?

Many a time, while women muster the courage to report the harassment, their voices still go unheard owing to insensitive and unsupportive environments. That’s why it becomes imperative to have conversations on a safe reporting space and ways of nurturing it.

Your workplace is where you spend the most of your day. Thus, it is vital to have the kind of environment which is safe, sensitive, and supportive. Luckily for us, the POSH ACT 2013 exists to ensure the same.

But how potent is the POSH ACT? How proactively is it approached? Does it need amendments? These are some of the questions that we sought an answer for through a Twitter dialogue with Sohini Mandal, an Associate Partner at NovoJuris who provided some valuable comments to the NCW on the POSH ACT 2013.

During the chat, Sohini also talked about the employer’s response to the cases of workplace harassment, the need for creating better reporting environment for the women, and the right ways of doing so. She also helped us comprehensively understand workplace harassment.

She said, “It could be physical contact and advances; a demand or request for sexual favors; making sexually colored remarks; showing pornography; any other unwelcome physical, verbal or non-verbal of sexual nature.”

Here are excerpts from our interaction:

On the POSH ACT 2013

Sohini Mandal on Twitter @indianwomenblog Well, we have come a long way since the Vishaka Guidelines recommended POSH guidelines. However, the Act could definitely be relooked at from a point of making it more #genderinclusive (currently it protects only women), separate provisions for internal #securitybreaches..

Sohini Mandal on Twitter @indianwomenblog and an employer’s responsibilities in this regard, #witnessprotection, question of whether sexual harassment matters can at all be conciliated, etc.

On the involvement of employers in the cases of workplace harassment

Sohini Mandal on Twitter @indianwomenblog We have seen employers being pretty pro-active in addressing sexual harassment complaints.. the Act imposes penalties and therefore employers need to be super diligent..

Sohini Mandal on Twitter @indianwomenblog The penalty for not constituting an IC may extend up to INR 50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand) for first offence and could extend to twice the amount or even cancellation of licenses/registrations etc., in case of repeat offence..

On a better understanding of workplace harassment

Sohini Mandal on Twitter @indianwomenblog Sure. So there is a difference between #harassment and #sexualharassment . The POSH Act only deals with Sexual Harassment and the definition includes Any act or behavior (whether directly or by implication), which is unwelcome by a woman, is sexual harassment.

Sohini Mandal on Twitter @indianwomenblog It could be It Physical contact and advances; A demand or request for sexual favors; Making sexually colored remarks; Showing pornography; Any other unwelcome physical, verbal or non-verbal of sexual nature..

Sohini Mandal on Twitter @indianwomenblog it even includes threat or actual preferential or detrimental treatment in exchange of sexual favours..

Sohini Mandal on Twitter @indianwomenblog Not necessarily.. the Act is actually applicable to all workplaces.. and any workplace having more than 10 employees (whether male or female) is required to constitute the Internal Complaints Committee or ICC.

Sohini Mandal on Twitter @indianwomenblog So if you see the way Sexual Harssment is defined in the Act, it is a pretty broad one.. the focus is on any ‘unwelcome’ behaviour.. so when we look into sexual harassment complaints, we look into the element of a woman ‘felling’ uncomfortable about certain behaviours..

On the role of outside committees in addressing workplace harassment

Sohini Mandal on Twitter @indianwomenblog The need is not for ‘outside’ committees.. as per the Act, the constitution of the internal committee should have at least 1 external member from amongst NGOs or associations committed to the cause of women or person familiar with the issues relating to sexual harassment.

Sohini Mandal on Twitter @indianwomenblog This is important because it brings in the element of independence in handling sexual harassment matters.. An outside member would not have the prior history of knowing the parties or any opinion in that regard..

On creating a safe environment for women to report sexual harassment in the workplace

Sohini Mandal on Twitter @indianwomenblog Just a lot of awareness.. having an open culture of not judging or character assassinating an aggrieved woman or even a perpetrator.. the Act requires organisations to have training sessions where employees can ask questions freely and know more about their rights..

Sohini Mandal on Twitter @indianwomenblog so any compliant of sexual harassment received should be an ICC matter and not HR matter..

Sohini Mandal on Twitter @indianwomenblog The process of grievance redressal, who to approach.. the fact that everything would be treated as confidential, etc.

Sohini Mandal on Twitter @indianwomenblog we are yet to see the changes here.. like i said, the Act, as of now, protects women only..

Sohini Mandal on Twitter @indianwomenblog this still has a long way to go I feel.. definitely an amendment to the Act would be necessary..