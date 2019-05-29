Sohaila Abdulali On Capital Punishment For Rape And How Patriarchy Slows Down A Survivors’ Healing Process

Being a rape survivor herself, writer Sohaila Abdulali has written her latest book What We Talk About When We Talk About Rape from the perspective of “a survivor, daughter, mother, counselor, and activist.” The book covers pertinent questions about consent and desire, how we raise our sons and many other such topics that rarely find a platform.

In a recent Twitter chat with Indian Women Blog, Sohaila talked about her view on rapists being punished with a death penalty, society’s reaction to rape survivors, and marital rape.

Excerpts:

On rapists getting capital punishment

Sohaila Abdulali on Twitter @indianwomenblog I’m not saying let rapists go free. I’m saying we have to rethink our entire definition of justice – what does it mean, who does it serve?

On how society should respond to people who want to share their trauma

Sohaila Abdulali on Twitter @indianwomenblog Our responsibility is to LISTEN. To try our utmost to give the people who tell us these stories at least the same amount of respect and attention as we give anybody who reports a crime.

On how talking about the trauma and pain of rape acts as therapy for a survivor

Sohaila Abdulali on Twitter @indianwomenblog 2. Whether you write about it, or tell a friend or therapist or email a stranger, it can help you feel less alone. As for reliving it every time you share it, let me assure you that chances are you relive it anyway! Might as well do it with someone who cares.

On how the patriarchal society we live in hinders the healing process of a rape survivor

Sohaila Abdulali on Twitter @indianwomenblog 3. But in general, self-blame is truly corrosive and the best thing we can do for survivors of sexual assault is tell them, and believe it ourselves, that no matter what they did and where they were, they were not the guilty ones.

On the patriarchal notion of marital rape being termed as an act of lovemaking

Sohaila Abdulali on Twitter @indianwomenblog 3. It’s pretty pathetic that we can even think of a husband forcing himself on his wife and “lovemaking” as belonging to the same universe.

On women recognizing their sexual desires and how it would reduce the violence of sexual acts

Sohaila Abdulali on Twitter @indianwomenblog 2. If we see women as passive recipients of male desire, how can we even recognize lack of consent? Let’s raise our kids to believe that sex should involve joy and pleasure for all!

On the gray areas of consent

Sohaila Abdulali on Twitter @indianwomenblog 2. This means that the rest of us – women, trans people, everyone but cis men – have less say in what happens to us because we are quite simply worth less. In interpersonal relationships, we have less power to both decide and express what we want.

On the title of being rape ‘survivor’ defining every other facet of a person’s life