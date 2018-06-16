Soha Ali Khan On How After 9 Months Of Motherhood, She Is Trying To Embrace Her Other Identities

Actor-author Soha Ali Khan gave birth to her daughter Inaaya nine months ago and has been enjoying motherhood since then. But now, Soha is intent on “achieving a balance” in her life and “making a conscious effort” to step away a little and embrace “other identities.”

“Everything is different and I have to actually work towards achieving a balance because I’m a kind of person that when something happens I get so involved in it and make it like a project. I’m very single-minded in my approach and it’s very important to balance,” she said.

“I’m actually making a conscious effort now to step away a little bit and to take on other things, to embrace my other identities because I have been a mother now for nine months almost and I have loved it,” she added. “The more time I spend with her, the more difficult it is to walk away and I know she is fine without me, and I’m the one who crumbles without her.”

She further adds how she knows that it is important for both a child and their parent to become independent with time. “It’s like a contrast where you want her to be dependent on you but you also need her to be independent. So it is more about me and I know it is more important for me to go back to work and have my own life because soon she is going to have her own friends and then she is going to be like, ‘Please, I don’t want to hang out with you’ and I’ll just be destroyed if I don’t have something of my own going on’,” the 39-year-old said.

Talking about her plans on getting back to the sets, she said, “I got back to Bollywood in December. I did it for Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 when Inaaya was two months old. It wasn’t a huge time commitment; it was just to keep me alive in this multi-part series of Saheeb, Biwi Aur Gangster, so that was fun.”

“Then there are two scripts running at the moment both of which I like and want to do,” she added.

H/T: NDTV