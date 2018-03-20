Soha Ali Khan And Sharmila Tagore: Men Shouldn’t Be Scared Of The Empowered Woman

The intelligent and radiant mother-daughter duo of Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan was present at the ET Women’s Forum on Friday, where they spoke about the importance of family support for working women.

Both Soha and Sharmila agreed to the statement, “Men shouldn’t be scared of the empowered woman, but embrace the change.” Veteran actor Sharmila shared, “I don’t think I have much guilt. I know I’ve done my best. I’ve been around for my family when they needed me, but I also had to go to work.”

Sharmila added how technology has made it easier for both working men and women to work and stay in touch with family. She said, “It’s so much easier now. You have cellphones, which we didn’t then. When Tiger was travelling on work, I had to go to a friend’s house at 1 at night, due to the time difference, to call him. And even then it wasn’t a direct call, it had to go via London. Now there’s Skype.”

She also suggested prioritising things in life. She shared, “You have to prioritise. Divide the time. I never attended premieres, opted out of interviews. I gave my best to my films, but stayed away from anything that was time-consuming.” Sharmila also added that it should solely be a woman’s decision “to get married, work, or have children.”

Soha threw light on how women have always been working hard and making a mark in their respective fields and all that they need is a little support from the family. “I’ve seen from an early age, that a woman can do everything – be a mother, wife and yet have a fulfilling career. Of course not at the same time, but if women have the support we require then we can do everything.”

H/T: The Economic Times