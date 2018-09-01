Society’s Perception Towards Women Cricketers Needs To Change, Says Arundhati Reddy

“To get an opportunity to play for the country is a rare honor and it means a lot to me. This is what we dream of when we start playing. I always believed I am going to play for the country one day,” said cricketer Arundhati Reddy from Hyderabad. She will be representing the country in the women’s T-20 international to be held on September 19 in Sri Lanka.

“I was kind of expecting the call,” the 21-year-old said. “I have been playing well and I will be able to share the dressing room once again with Mithali di.”

“Mithali di is my mentor. She has always been very supportive whenever I bowled to her in the nets. She keeps advising me on how to improve with each match. It sort of settles my nerves when I share the dressing room with her,” she added.

For her, it was Nooshin Al Khadeer, the coach for the Indian Railways team, and Savita Nirala, head coach of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), who were instrumental in shaping her career.

Along with them, it was her family which has always been there for her. “I started playing at the age of 12. I first picked up the bat to play with my brother, and seeing my interest in the game, my parents pushed me to pursue it. My mother was a volleyball player, but could not play due to financial reasons,” she shared.

Arundhati’s family

“I was very good at my studies, but after I started playing professionally, my marks slipped. But not once did my mother push me to score better than other students. She has been very supportive,” she added. “She used to wake up at 4 am and take me to the ground. Then she’d come back home to cook and would drop me to school. In the evening, she would drop me off at practice and stay until I finished. It would be 9 pm by the time we got home. But she always believed in my dreams.”

As for playing her first international match, the young player is not feeling too pressured. “I only want to make the most out of the opportunity. My goal now is to give my best and be selected to the ODI squad,” she said.

When it comes to the kind of reception that women’s cricket team in India receives, one has to agree that it is nothing compared to the facilities and attention that the men’s team get.

“Things are now changing for the better. The women’s team is getting recognized and a lot of women now want to play cricket. What needs to be changed is the way society perceives the game, especially when women play it. Instead of jeering and ridiculing us, women should be allowed to pursue the arena where their interest lies,” Arundhati said.

“Cricket associations should select players from the grass-roots level so that diversity is maintained and also every player gets a fair opportunity. But, definitely, it is a good start and things are changing for better,” she added.

H/T: The News Minute

Featured image source