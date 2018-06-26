Society Has Realised That Sex Is Not Bad: Bhumi Pednekar on ‘Lust Stories’

In our recent review of the film ‘Lust Stories,’ we shared with you how among the anthology, Zoya’s film starring Bhumi Pednekar, who has two lines of dialogue, is easily one of the best.

“When you first see Bhumi, she’s having sex with Neil Bhoopalam, and it’s only after they’re done that you realise she’s his maid. The class difference is accentuated with every scene until you’re so uncomfortable watching her serve tea to the woman who will end up marrying Neil.”

To say that she has delivered an exceptional performance would be stating the obvious. In an interaction that she recently had with Scroll, Bhumi talked about the experience of working with Zoya, how she prepared for the role and the reception of the film. Here are excerpts:

On the reception of the film

Talking about the great response to the film, Bhumi said, “The response has truly overwhelmed me. People are watching it every day. I wake up to beautiful messages on my phone, Instagram, Twitter. The way our audiences have responded to Lust Stories shows how much they have matured and changed.”

On working with Zoya Akhtar

Sharing how it all started, Bhumi says, “When I was told that Zoya wanted to work with me for the second instalment of Bombay Talkies, I was obviously excited. It’s not a conventional platform for a feature film actor. Actors are usually wary of experimenting because there is a demarcation between platforms, which is quite wrong, in my opinion.”

Their first meeting was over Skype where Zoya gave her a brief of the film and the character. Bhumi was hooked to the idea that very instant.

She shares, “I had not done something like this before. With the other characters, I could still imagine living that life. I can never imagine living the life Sudha had. Zoya said you will get to do something you love. And she was right.”

On playing a maid in Lust Stories

Talking about how the film is a commentary on the class division in India, Bhumi says, “I had observed the way people work at my house, the way they treat the clothes, the kitchen, their behaviour. The film is a big comment on the class division in India and knowingly or unknowingly, we all are a part of it. We might not ill-treat our house help because we are educated, but we do believe in this divide.”

She went deep into the psyche of her character and explored it thoroughly. “They don’t have the time to whine over things that have gone wrong. They have to get their shit together and move on. They might make khayali pulao but the end of the day when reality strikes, they handle it. They are stronger and tougher and that’s exactly what Zoya has shown,” says Bhumi.

Telling how she prepared for the character, Bhumi shares an interesting detail, “I worked with an excellent teacher, Atul Mongia. We had workshops. I remember I was wiping floors at home for weeks and I realised how tough it is to sit on your haunches. I kept losing my balance. My mom loved it.”

On the opening sex scene of the film

Talking about how the opening sex scene of the movie was integral to its plot, Bhumi says, “Zoya had given me the confidence that she was going to shoot the scene aesthetically. It was meant to be there for a reason, not just for entertainment. The scene, in fact, evokes a deep emotion, something very beautiful. And that is what happens when two human beings are connecting when you are in bed with somebody.”

Zoya helped her through the process of shooting the scene. Bhumi shares, “I was made to feel very comfortable doing the scene because obviously, it was a first for me. It was just like shooting any other scene. I really have to thank Zoya for making this scene look so natural. I was not uncomfortable when I was watching the scene either.”

She is however pleasantly surprised with how well the scene has been received by the audience. “I was expecting videos and my face being focused… you know what happens. My family, my mum’s friends have loved my film and very proud of my work. I am like wow, our society has realised that sex is not bad, and it’s good,” says Bhumi.

On how working in the casting department helped her with her acting

“I started working at YRF when I was 17. I have assisted, I have directed and I have narrated television. But I have worked the longest in the casting team, and it had added so much to my craft,” shares Bhumi.

She adds, “Honestly speaking if you want to be an actor and you do not want to go the conventional path like film school, getting a casting job is a wonderful way of training yourself.”

