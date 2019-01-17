Society Has Marked Girls As Losers, Prove Them Wrong By Believing In Yourself: Khyati Mody, Rally Racer

“Ladki ho, ladki ki tarah hi raho!”- that’s the staple sentence that every girl hears who dares to overstep the imaginary guidelines of society which state what a girl should and shouldn’t do. Pressurized by these ‘rules’, their family and the people around them, women often give up on their dreams. But when Mumbai’s Khyati Mody faced a similar dilemma, she didn’t let her dreams become an option and take a backseat.

Khyati was 22 when she decided to make a career in the sport of rally racing, which till date remains a male-dominated sport. She knew that before facing the difficulties of learning the technicalities of the sport, she had to overcome the societal pressures, gender stereotypes, and partiality reserved for girls. But she never gave up. An example of her long line of victories is her latest win in January 2019, where the 32-year-old participated in the Royal Rajasthan Rally and came second in the race.

Sharing with IWB how ‘Believe in self’ is her success mantra, she takes us down memory lane from being a girl who hid her passion from her family for fear of judgment to the woman she is today.

Excerpts:

So, this dedication you have for Rally Racing, what is the reason behind your passion?

I don’t come from a sporting background but since I was a little, I always had this love for cars and Formula 1. I started learning how to drive when I was 14. When I was in college, I went go-karting just for fun but it kinda rekindled my old passion for racing. I participated in a local go-karting race and took home the runner-up trophy. I started competing in other local matches as well when I was 22.

How did your parents react to your decision to become a rally racer?

I hid it from them! *she laughs* Frankly, I was scared about their response to all this as I knew they would frown at the fact the there are rarely any women who are rally racers. Whenever I had a match, I would say like I have an assignment at college and as for the trophies I won, I hid them away in my cabinet, away from everyone’s eyes. But that masterplan of mine was for the local matches, so when I had to leave Mumbai for a national level race, I had no choice but to tell them the truth.

Oh boy!

That was the exact phrase in my head. I was tired of hiding the truth from them. Somewhere in my heart, I was hoping that they would see my talent and take pride in my accomplishments and amazingly, they did! They were surprised that I was doing this, hid it from them for so long, that I had a cabinet full of trophies but above all, they were proud, proud of their daughter.

Khyati is the first woman in Indian history to cross the ribbon in Jk Tyres & Tata Motors 50,000 km. the challenge, that took place in 2016 and also the fastest female In India for Rotax / Single seater and Rally Racing. She has also proven her talent nationally and internationally in top races such as the Rally of Jaipur, Maruti’s Women Rally, Heat Stroke organized by Dune Adventures, the MRF National Karting Championships in 2007, the JK Tyre National Racing Championship in 2009, London NKA Championship, the 16th Raid de Himalaya, Autocross, and the Royal Rajasthan Rally.

I am so glad that your parents chose you over the patriarchal mindset that society had instilled in them. But what about male rally racers, were they as understanding to see a girl wanting to make her career in a field that is considered fit for men only?

Oh, there were loads of sexist comments. In the early days, I was never seen as an equal by my fellow racers, not because I was a newbie and had no experience, but because I am a girl. I was never taken seriously, I had to work twice as hard to prove that yes, I can do it. For them, a competitor can only be a man, and a woman wasn’t deemed worthy of being called one. They didn’t instruct me seriously either and I was treated as something that would add glamour to the sport.

There are many women out there who, pressured by such rampant misogyny and partiality, had no choice but to give up on their dreams. What is it that has motivated you to go on?

My love for the sport and my own confidence. Whenever my will was even a little dented by such comments, that confident voice inside my head would remind me that there is a reason I am here, participating in races, winning- that I am good at what I do and no matter what people say that is not gonna change.

So, what would you say has been your most complex race till date?

It was my first rally. I had returned from London after five years and one of my friends had organized the rally which had a very typical terrain. I had zero experience in driving in such landscape and I had no vehicle to drive in it. While the latter was solved by my friend, who arranged a car for me, I had to muster the former on my own.

I remember how everyone in the crowd was betting that I was not gonna make it, that I would somehow end up burning the engine, the clutch, and mess it up. But I ended up winning the rally. So, I would say it was more memorable than complex for me.

Wow! That was one hell of a reply to those who were doubting you. And that’s something countless girls face, this sexist mindset that threatens to destroy their dreams. Any advice that you wanna share with them?

Believe in yourself- it is not the negative words of people that will bring you down, but your own crumbling resolve. Society has already marked girls as losers, prove them wrong by believing in yourself.