Social Entrepreneur Shivangi Singh Aims At Sensitizing People Of All Age Groups On Gender Issues Through Drishtikona

When it comes to gender inequality in India, it remains a multifaceted issue that concerns both men and women. It exists in the form of socially constructed, predefined gender roles firmly anchored in India’s socio-cultural fabric that has deep cultural and historical roots.

In 2016, India ranked 130 out of 146 in the Gender Inequality Index released by the UNDP, and in order to address this issue, Lucknow-based social entrepreneur working towards attaining UN SDG #5 of gender equality, Shivangi Singh, through her social enterprise Drishtikona, aims at sensitizing and educating people of all age groups on gender issues.

Having worked with 20 organizations (including Teach For India, Youth Ki Awaaz, Make A Difference, The Indian Economist, Janaagraha – Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, Kat-Katha, BSNL, Army School, BJP and Project KHEL) in different leadership capacities, Shivangi juggles many hats. Hailing from an Army background, Shivangi traveled and lived in different parts of the country that helped her gain a vivacious cultural exposure.

Service to the underprivileged in the society remains close to her heart, and she has worked with six NGOs in leadership positions before starting her own. Through her writing, Shivangi has aimed to illuminate social issues plaguing the world and has to her credit over 100 published articles. Awarded the prestigious ‘Young India Fellowship’ as a Samir Mehta Scholar by Ashoka University, Shivangi has represented India as a Delegate at various prestigious conferences, including the Harvard Project for Asian and International Relations, HPAIR 2018, held in February at Harvard University.

Excerpts:

Tell us about your experience of conducting gender sensitization workshops at schools. Did you observe any patriarchal notions ingrained in the mindsets of boys and girls, and did they resist the change?

When I approach schools to conduct gender education and sensitization program, I often get skeptical responses from the principals, especially if there is a man-in-charge. They would ask me, “How can one workshop lead to anything?” or “Why is gender education needed in the first place?” I see a lot of acceptance of patriarchy and gender-based societal norms in school staff, which is disappointing. However, the ones who are open to having this workshop are very happy with the idea and identify the need for gender education. In these visionary principals, I see the passion for gender equality and that makes me very happy.

I conduct these workshops for students as well as teachers and the students are in the age group of 11 to 18. In this age, there is a lot of peer pressure, and children feel the need to identify with the gender binary and society approved gender roles. In Uttar Pradesh, I have also observed a negative and toxic attitude towards homosexuality which is promoted by the parents at home, staff in schools and society at large. This is harmful for the self-esteem of those children who are gender fluid or unsure of their sexual identity.

I have also observed that boys, in particular, are more opposed to the idea while girls are largely accepting of it. But having said that, towards the end of the workshops I have seen even the most skeptical and destructive children empathize with the cause, as I urge them to share more of their personal stories. Listening to the stories of their peer helps them understand the subject matter. More than the workshops turning into a one-way lecture module, I facilitate a platform for sharing and mutual learning among peers. I find this to be the most useful method of imparting knowledge and making a personal impact.

Does your workshop promote inclusivity for all genders? If so, how does it help in changing the binary perspective on gender?

Gender and sexual fluidity is a core ingredient of my gender education module. The idea of choice around these topics and also the naturalness of it are celebrated by Drishtikona. Through my workshops, I challenge gender stereotypes such as gender-based roles and gendered division of labor in everyday life. The workshops are being conducted in a ten-day format and I attempt to cover a different aspect each day.

It begins with how gender roles are presented to us since our childhood in the form of popular stories which includes Fairy Tales moving up to Bollywood movies and song videos. We also stress on the need and importance of gender equality, how patriarchy and toxic masculinity is harmful to everyone, and why feminism is no longer a choice but the need of the hour. During the workshops we also share gender-based crime statistics and talk about homosexuality, sexual choice of women and gender fluidity, breaking the myth that there are only two genders. We openly discuss the various taboos surrounding women’s bodies such as menstruation and why it is only women’s bodies which are highly politicized. In addition, we also talk about everyday sexism at homes, workplaces, streets and everywhere else.

With this last bit we urge participants to counter their gender bias and how they allow or participate in casual sexism on a daily basis, which is in terms of how they view or behave with women and people of other genders or those who do not identify with any gender at all in their family, friend circle, and workplace or outside home.

Shivangi during her workshops

How supportive are parents when it comes to talking about gender and sexuality? Does your workshop include them as close allies?

So far my workshops have focused on students and teachers. I am thinking on the lines of making parents close allies. It is a challenging idea especially in a place like Uttar Pradesh where the parents are not willing to discuss these topics with their children. When it comes to the teachers, the workshops are conducted with a special emphasis on preparing them to share their knowledge with students in an open and honest manner. In the absence of open and honest communication, the generation gap between parents and children gets enormous.

While my workshop’s aim is to make teachers close allies of students for gender equality and education, they enable students to become close allies of women and gender fluid people in their family and provide them support which others in their family are unable to provide them. I sincerely believe that by sensitizing the children to gender issues, more than one generation can be positively impacted.

Comment on the existing gender sensitization programs held in schools these days and where do they lack according to you.

Based on what I have seen in Lucknow, there have been no gender education or sensitization programs in any of the schools. There have been a few workshops on menstruation but they have catered exclusively to the girls in school. There is a growing trend of conducting sex education workshops in high-income private schools where they bring a doctor to talk to the students, but with the overall aim of teaching them the importance of abstinence over safe sex practices.

At present, at least in Uttar Pradesh, there are no workshops sensitizing students on gender issues which is very dangerous considering the high rates of gender-based crimes in India. And it is even more disappointing considering the fact that we are in the wake of #MeToo era. I need not reiterate this, but a gender education program prepares the kids for a better future. It also paves the way for gender equality and celebrates gender and sexual fluidity. Most students are raised in families with patriarchal mindsets and in the absence of such programs they would never be empathetic towards all genders.

How successful have your workshops been in schools so far?

I launched my social enterprise in August 2018 and since then I have conducted five workshops of ten days each with three schools, one government office, and one corporate organization. The workshops have received raving reviews and a 100% positive feedback, directly impacting 400 people. However, my greatest success stories are about the depth of individual impact.

I conduct these workshops for both students and teachers in schools. At the end of one of my school workshops, a teacher in his 50s gave me a letter. I was very surprised since he was highly skeptical of the workshop and remained passive-aggressive throughout the course of the ten-day session. While handing me the letter he made eye contact with me but said nothing. I noticed he had tears in his eyes. In his letter, he opened up to me about his encounters with sexual harassment and bullying first as a child and later as an adult at his workplace where he saw it happening to others. He realized how toxic masculinity and patriarchy hurts everyone. He wrote, “I never expected to tell anyone about this. I had no idea that feminism is for all genders. I feel light today like I never have. Thank you.” This, for me, is the greatest achievement.