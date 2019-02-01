Social Activist Swarna Bhat On Women’s Rage Behind The Liquor Ban Movement In Karnataka

The women-led march from rural parts of Karnataka demanding a statewide ban on the sale of alcohol reached Bengaluru on Tuesday. Grameena Coolie Karmikara Sanghathane (GCKS) and Navajeevan Mahila Okkoota, the two unions of rural workers in Karnataka, tried to close down liquor shops in Raichur and Tumakuru earlier, however, without result. This time, they came together for the Madya Nisheda Andolana – the Liquor Ban Movement which saw many agricultural labourers from small landholding families in north Karnataka participating in the march.

GCKS works towards empowerment of rural workers in Karnataka, and the Navajeevan Mahila Okkoota addresses issues faced by workers dependent on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

When their attempts to ban liquor shops failed individually, the leaders of the two organizations came together and nearly 40,000 women joined a meeting held in Raichur in 2017. The women demanding the ban said that alcoholism has shattered their homes, pushed the rural households into poverty and suffering.

Backed by Swarna Bhat, who is a social activist from Mangaluru and has been associated with GCKS for 20 years, the movement started when she heard stories of women troubled by the havoc created by their alcoholic husbands. The march that recently took place saw thousands of women entering the state capital barefoot after walking for 11 days, covering 210 km. “Every time the women would cry their heart out, we could feel pain. We knew we had to fight for these innocent women facing the wrath of their drunk husband,” said Swarna.

Recalling how it all started, she said, “On October 29, 2017, we initiated the movement to ban liquor in the presence of activist Medha Patkar. We went on a dharna for 71 days in Raichur. Women from various places joined us, but not a single politician did.”

A year later, on October 2, 2018, the activists decided to launch ‘Madya Nisheda Andolana’ with a march to the seat of power. Talking about it, Swarna said, “Considering the horrible weather, we pushed the march to January so that women could at least walk in peace.”

Their march finally began on January 19 and they reached the state capital on January 29, assembling at the Freedom Park on January 30.

“We found that the women from north Karnataka very understanding and cooperative. The fire in their eyes is matched by the concern for their family. This kind of a movement is only possible in north Karnataka and nowhere else.”

After completing their protest, the women headed back to their villages late Wednesday night. “On Wednesday night, we gathered on the steps of Vidhana Soudha, and a nine-member delegation met the chief minister, who responded in an insensitive manner. Soon after, three busloads of protesters were picked up by police and later released at Upparpet police station,” one of the protesters recalled how the day unfolded.

However, the police claimed that they simply transported the women to Upparpet. “We loaded 60% of the women on to 50-60 KSRTC buses that headed back to their villages, while the remaining 40% were sent home by train,” said an officer.

