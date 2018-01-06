Sneha Of ‘She Can Drive’ Tells Us How Her Driving School Is Putting Women On Fast Lane

‘Run after excellence, success will follow’, is a motto that Sneha Kamath lives by each day of her life.

She has always been hawk eyed on her journey and never let anything distract her off the road. By putting her seat belt, she has made sure that the discouragements of others around her never throw her off balance. Accelerating from unnecessary people and holding on to the brakes for letting her family hop on has led her to inspire many others around her.

Sneha Kamath is the proud owner of ‘She Can Drive’, India’s only car driving training venture for women and by a woman. Along with many accolades to her names, she has recently received an invitation from the Ministry of WCD where she will be awarded as the ‘First Women Achiever’ in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Maneka Gandhi and Ivanka Trump.

Even during her childhood, Sneha was never a stranger to cars or the concept of driving. Her father had a business of black and yellow taxies at a time when Ola and Uber were nowhere to be heard. Sitting in the passenger seat, she keenly observed how her father and brother used to drive.

Finally, the day came when to apply for her own license, she was sent to a driving institute. Carrying the fire within her, she was all set to drive on the first day. But the instructor advised her that it’s still a long way to go. Taking things into her own hands on the third day, she took a U turn in third gear. Her instructor freaked but after seeing the precision at which she took the U turn, all he said was,

“Wah beta, tumko toh aati hai, sikhane ki koi zarurat nahi.”

That’s when her brother stepped in to teach her the tricks and knacks of a good driver.

“He too had a fleet of cars ranging from BMWs to convertibles all the kinds you can think of. But practically he could just take one car a day. And that’s when I jumped at this opportunity and went for a little drive of my own.”

He always believed that women are the worst drivers. But now, watching his sister after 24 years of her driving, couldn’t be more proud.

Sneha always wanted to be independent. Even during her college years, she would look for means to earn money and support her own education. After post-graduating in Sociology, she pursued a MS Certified Service Engineer course. After working in various companies on the administrative and secretarial posts, she finally quit and started working towards fulfilling her dream.

“My sister’s husband said that being such a great driver why not use this potential and education to train women in the field of driving.”

That’s when ‘She Can Drive’ kick-started and five and a half years later, Sneha is a proud driver-instructor to over 700 students.

“My very first student, I remember on the second day itself landed my car in a ditch and we both had to lift it out from there. This really discouraged her and I told her that these kinds of mistakes will happen, keep driving. And today she drives at 120 kmph on the expressway and I’ve to tell her to slow down.”

When she took up this job, people had their own free comments to pass. For example, why do something when there are already so many instructors available?!

“Yes there are, but all men, not a single woman instructor. Today, a woman’s security is very important. I’ve heard my own clients share instances when they have gone to learn at an institute and were molested, forget about physically even just by words. They are taken to secluded lanes on the pretext of teaching them and at such a point she is vulnerable as she doesn’t even know to drive.

They also fail to understand why an educated and presentable person like me would pick this up. And that’s the degrading mentality people have when it comes to skilled labor. It is considered only something that rural and uneducated do. Once we break those barriers, we will observe all the people who are slogging in white collar jobs from 9 to 5 have left their jobs and following their passion no matter if it’s cooking or gardening or even plumbing!”

Sneha stood strong through all this and she couldn’t do it without her lifelines. Her sister, husband and daughter have always supported her and today she knows that nothing can break her. Her husband especially helps in the marketing, meeting investors while she can concentrate on her training.

But oh don’t be fooled by the word trainer. She’s not your typical kind of strict and firm instructor who will keep pointing out your mistakes. Instead, she is kind and loving and her clients love her back. It’s the husbands and sons who have plenty of questions and doubts to ask.

“They say that they were not able to teach in six months or in one year, then how can I promise to teach in 10 days. I ask them whether I can teach over the phone?! No, right. So send them and if they are not satisfied, you get your money back.”

And till today, Sneha has a record of that situation never having to come.

Sometimes even the women fail to understand their husbands. They are exhausted once they leave from work and then for another 3 hours they are stuck in this Mumbai traffic. But when they come home, just because the women don’t know driving they force their husbands to take them out leading into fights.

“In today’s age and time, it is important to learn driving. What if there is an emergency at home? Are you going to wait till the driver comes?! If you choose not to drive, it should be out of convenience not because you can’t drive.”

Till today she hasn’t met any accidents while training which speaks a lot about the kind of trainer she is. But apart from the uncalled comments by passer-bys during her training, Sneha has had some of her own share.

“After a long tired day when all I want to do is go home, some rowdy bunch of guys in their fancy cars decide to challenge and overtake me. Their blind eyes like to notice the ‘she is going to goof up’ tag on me. I let them go as I have no energy. But then this huge blob comes from their mouth and out on the roads and that’s when I have had it. After that, the entire time they’re behind honking incessantly while I’m listening to my music not letting them overtake. This is all because they fail to understand the phrase ‘let sleeping dogs lie’.”

Once she went to a driving institute to see how it works for herself. The man in charge told her that it will at least take 21 days and then immediately enquired about her age. At that time, she was 37. To this, he casually tells her that it will take more than six months because after 30, women become slow so it’s going to be difficult to teach her.

“I have so many women above the ages of 50 and recently I also had a student of 63 years. And to my no surprise, they all learnt in 10 days. Clearly age is no bar. All men need is to open their minds.”

She doesn’t understand when women fight for their rights and keep saying they are unequal. Men and women are the same, just biologically different.

“Why are we aiming to be equal as men? To have mindsets like these that put others down? We, women, have the capability to go way ahead than them. We should not limit ourselves. Don’t wait for others to say you’re equal. Find that within yourself. The journey begins from within.”

And that’s why her next plan of action is to set up a training institute where women from all backgrounds can come and train under her.

“My dream is to see a fleet of cars driven by women on the streets of India. To make that happen, I need investors that believe in my cause and provide me with seed funding. That will kick-start this project and provide these women with not just stable jobs but fulfill their need of wanting to do something in the world.”

This very attitude of being independent and aiming for success can be seen in her daughter too. Being a miracle baby, Preet is an exact carbon copy of her mother. In fact, they’re even having a competition as to who gets more accolades. At the age of 9, Preet has already received over 30 medals and Sneha couldn’t be more proud of her.

“My daughter is my world. She loves when she is appreciated. But I also told her to welcome failures. Recently, she got her first remark and I took her out and we partied. She told me I will get more remarks, I said why not. You must enjoy your failures. But never put another person down. That is something which will never be acceptable.”

In her free time, she loves driving all over the country. From Kerala to Karnataka to Himachal Pradesh to Goa, she has seen it all. Her hands always itch to drive to these breath-taking places as it’s nothing like Mumbai. Even if she lets her husband drive sometimes, her trainer mode will always be on unknowingly. ‘Look left, Look right, now put in first gear, Clutch and break’, till her daughter screams ‘Mom stop sleep driving’!

But she is waiting for the day when she can own a BMW and take that baby for a spin!

We wish her all the best for the future and hope to see that and many more luxury cars parked down her house.