Sneh Lata, The First Woman MLA Of Haryana, Passes Away After Suffering From A Brief Illness

Sixty years ago, people in Hisar witnessed a woman leave her political career, which was at its peak at the time, to work towards women welfare which included health care and educational institutes. The woman was Sneh Lata, the first woman MLA of Haryana, who passed away on Friday after a brief illness at the age of 97.

She quit politics to devote herself to a trust started by her father-in-law Seth Jaswant, look after the Churamani maternity hospital and Fateh Chand College for Women. The maternity hospital has been providing expectant mothers with the service of institutional delivery.

“Expectant mothers from far off places in Haryana and Rajasthan come to the hospital. It has revolutionized institutional delivery in the region,” said Rishi Saini, a social activist.

