Smriti Sobti Is Making The World Greener And Healthier, One Miniature Garden At A Time

It’s no secret that humans have managed to turn nature against them. The staggering levels of pollution are alarming, but they haven’t managed to change the way most of us live. However, there are some people who strive for a greener and better life.

Smriti Sobti, a finance executive from Chembur, Mumbai, has taken up the challenge of making the world greener. She works under the name Guldasta Forever and makes beautiful exotic plants, potted in unique planters and miniature fairy gardens. She was the first to make zen gardens that look like they have water, which is actually eco-friendly gel. These are ‘Water-illusion gardens’ and her clients love it. Excerpts from an interview:

To begin with, could you please tell us how are terrariums and tray gardens different from houseplants. What are their advantages?

Terrariums don’t have drainage, whereas tray gardens come with a built-in drainage system. You can call it a mini garden, and it’s an ecosystem in itself. Talking about advantages, the mini version is the most significant advantage in a space-crunched city like Bombay and nature being essential for our health, terrariums and tray gardens are an excellent way to stay connected with nature when you have space issues.

Being in nature helps to de-stress, so hospitals and yoga centers could use such tiny versions of nature to calm the patients. Have you marketed to any such institutions?

Not yet. We have dealt with corporate but not marketed anywhere.

How do you design terrariums and tray gardens for corporate houses, considering the rooms are closed and air-conditioned?

There are some indoor plants which can survive without sunlight and too much heat. They require very little water and are easy to maintain as well. Indoor plants also assist in purifying the stale air in closed rooms like those of corporate houses.

How big can the tray gardens be and what does one need to do to sustain them?

The regular size of a tray garden is 18 to 20 inches. Water the plants only when the soil gets dry and keeps the plant in the brightest corner of the house.

And if one has children/pets at home?

We specifically inquire whether they have pets at home because some plants are poisonous to pets and not humans. Also, we always ask whether you will be able to take care of the garden with your kids being around. I personally feel that parents should push their kids to take care of the tray gardens because that way they will develop a habit of nurturing. We ask them to teach the techniques of taking care of a plant.

How did you come up with this idea?

It was pure passion. I am passionate about this, and that’s why it doesn’t feel like work at all.

Were you always interested in gardening?

Yes. I am an MBA in finance and post-graduate in foreign trade. I worked in the corporate sector before I had a child. Once my daughter was born, I had to manage my personal responsibilities and at the same time start out with the career. Gardening has helped me do both.

If one wants to pursue gardening as a hobby, what should they know or learn?

Honestly, it’s not rocket science. If one wants to start with gardening then just get some basic information about plants that you are going to keep. For example, some plants need more sunlight whereas some need regular watering, one needs to understand the requirements specific to that particular plant.

Do you think gardening or making tray gardens can be taught in school, so children learn to take care of plants and trees around them?

Yes, they should. I remember my daughter going on field for a science experiment and planting a few saplings. The children absolutely enjoyed it. It’s always great to inculcate a sense of nurturing for nature around us.

What are some benefits of having plants inside the house?

It de-stresses, it purifies the air, and some plants generate oxygen even during the night time.

Can we also incorporate kitchen gardening, i.e., growing veggies, in tray gardens or terrariums?

Yes, not in terrariums but in tray gardens, and one need not even take any specific care for planting veggies in the tray garden. It’s an excellent way to go organic.

Tell us some plants one must keep at home for more oxygen generation.

Spider, Aloe Vera, and peace-lily are known as oxygen bombers. I always recommend these plants to my customers.

What is your favorite plant to keep at home or in your surroundings?

Snake is my favorite plant to keep because it’s again an oxygen bomber and gives out oxygen during the night time as well. I call it a low-maintenance and very forgiving plant because you don’t have to take care of it much and it doesn’t die out quickly.

What kind of challenges did you face while starting out this venture?

I operate from home, so that was my biggest challenge, and it still is. But my family has been very supportive throughout this time. Whenever I get a big order my husband helps me with it, and my eight-year-old daughter is always on her toes to help me, she loves helping me with gardening.

Considering your ideas are very unique, what does your creative process look like?

Yes, each one of my designs is unique and not similar to each other at all. My clients love the uniqueness of the designs. For example, in palladium, we created water illusion designs and some people are still mesmerized by the fact that there’s no water in it. Also, there’s no particular brainstorming process, I apply whatever comes to my mind.

Is there a story from a customer that has stayed with you?

My favorite client, Karishma Goomer is an ex-employee of Lowe Lintas, who has now migrated to Canada, she liked our products so much that she didn’t just fill her house with plants, but also made her entire office buy our creations, from her boss to her colleagues.

My cutest client has been my own daughter, who was after me for two months before her birthday and made sure her mommy made the best return gifts for her birthday, matching the theme. Due to work pressure, I wasn’t able to give her attention, so she went to the extent of paying me from her shagan ( a gift received from elders) money for her return gifts. It was a miniature fairy garden with indoor air purifying plant which is ideal according to Vastu as well as feng shui.

Do you think there will come a time when keeping plants at home will be made compulsory for our well-being?

Yes, absolutely! That should happen because plants not only help with air-purification but they also de-stress our mind. In this hectic lifestyle, we need stress relieving agents like plants at home.

A lot of people complain that getting plants inside the house draws insects, how true is this?

Plants don’t attract insects. Insects will come only if you let the water accumulate under trays and that’s why I always tell my clients to not let the water accumulate anywhere near plants or in the house.

What’s your favorite memory of being in nature?

My mom was a government employee, and we stayed in a government colony where there were ample trees around. We literally used to feel like we are staying in the midst of a jungle because it was a lush green area and we’d occasionally spot a snake or something around.

Is your business a way for you to build green places like your childhood home for your customers?

Absolutely! That’s the plan.

One message you would like to give our readers.

When your passion becomes your profession, work becomes a pleasure. So, pursue your passion and be innovative!