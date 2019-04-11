Smriti Mandhana Wins The Prestigious Wisden’s Leading Cricketer Award

It’s a time for celebration for India, as Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana along with Virat Kohli clinched the ‘Leading Cricketer of the Year’ honour with their names being announced by Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack on Wednesday.

In December last year, Mandhana was adjudged ‘Women’s Cricketer of the Year’ as well as the ‘Women’s ODI Player of the Year’ by the ICC, while Kohli won the cricketer of the year award. She scored 669 and 662 runs in ODIs and T20Is last year and was also in stellar form in the Women’s Super League, compiling 421 runs at an astounding strike rate of 174.68.

The Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World is an annual cricket award selected by Wisden Cricketers Almanack. It was established in 2004, to select the best cricketer based upon their performances anywhere in the world in the previous calendar year.

H/T: The Hindustan Times