Smriti Mandhana Named International Women Cricketer Of The Year At The CEAT Cricket Rating Awards

It was only in April, that ace batswoman Smriti Mandhana was awarded ‘Women’s Leading Cricketer of the Year’ by Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack. Adding another feather to her cap, she was named the International women cricketer of the year at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2019, on Monday.

With a glowing career in the sport, Madhana had received the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, and she was also named the ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Year. She scored 669 runs in 2018 at an average of 66.90 in 12 ODIs while hitting 622 runs at a strike-rate of 130.67 in 25 T20Is, reported Times Now.

Speaking to CricketNext after receiving the award, Madhana shared, “Winning the Cricketer of the Year award means a lot to me. It means you work hard for a year and get validation for your performances.”

Mandhana also captained the Indian team while an injured Harmanpreet Kaur took rest, where she scored 72 runs in the T20I series against England in Guwahati last month. Sharing Mandhana’s joy was also Virat Kohli, who won the International Cricketer of the Year at the same ceremony.

H/T: Times Now