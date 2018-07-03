Smitten By Indian Music From the Mughal Courts, A ‘Memsahib’ Wrote It Down In European Notation

The fact that the Britishers came to India for a reason is undeniable. But perhaps so is the thought that the concoction and coexistence of two drastically different worlds left each other deeply engrossed in the cultural nuances.

In a column that Katherine Butler Schofield, a historian of music and listening in Mughal India, recently wrote for Scroll, she shared how the Indian music posed a magnetic allure for its Western invaders.

She opened her column by referring to the dozens of European accounts of nautch. An “intimate musical parties at which troupes of high-status North Indian courtesans would sing, dance, recite poetry, and match wits with the assembled company, often to mark special occasions like marriages or festivals,” she describes nautch.

Entirely Indian in its form an origins, nautch was something equally enjoyed by Europeans as well as the Indians, in the late Mughal and early colonial period. To support the information, Katherine attaches a painting of “a man who is almost certainly Sir David Ochterlony, early 19th-century British Resident to the Mughal emperor, being entertained by his own personal nautch troupe at his home in Delhi.”

“Published European travel writings from this period, by men and women, nearly all feature noteworthy encounters with North India’s famous “dancing girls,”” writes Katherine. But according to her some of the most important materials on the nautch is actually to be found in private papers of European residents.

One among these private souvenirs is from Sophia Elizabeth Plowden. Katherine writes, “Of these, one set in particular stands out as unusual: the diary, letters, and other papers of an 18th-century Englishwoman –the memsahib of my title – Sophia Elizabeth Plowden. Sophia and her husband, the East India Company officer Richard Chicheley Plowden, were resident 1777-90 in Calcutta and the independent princely state of Lucknow under its ruler the Nawab Asafuddaula.”

During her younger days in India “Sophia spent a great deal of her time collecting and performing the Persian and Hindustani songs of nautch performers at the Lucknow court.” A Kashmiri courtesan Khanum Jan and her performances particularly caught Sophia’s fancy.

She was smitten by Khanum’s songs well enough to write them down in European notation. Katherine shares, “They were then turned into harmonised arrangements for the harpsichord, and published to great acclaim by William Hamilton Bird in Calcutta in 1789. For a while, these European-style salon pieces known as “Hindustani Airs” were all the rage in drawing rooms across the British Empire from Inverness to Singapore.”

Katherine continues, “Plowden’s harpsichord transcriptions and Bird’s arrangements squeezed the Indian originals firmly into European corsets, rendering Khanum’s songs ultimately impossible to recover.”

She adds, “This has led to the obvious interpretation that they were instances of colonial violence to Indian culture. But recently I have been investigating a number of sources from the Indian side for this and similar musical engagements with Europeans in the late 18th century. These suggest that the episode was more complex, mutually enjoyable, and less morally certain.”

“The most important of the Indian sources for the Hindustani Airs are the loose-leaf folios of poetry in Persian, Urdu (then called rekhta), Punjabi, and other Indian languages that Sophia Plowden brought back with her from India alongside the tunes she wrote down from live nautch performances. These are held together as MS 380 in the Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge, and are an invaluable counterpart to her other papers in the British Library,” she shares.

Katherine also stumbled across an important discovery while researching. “Until recently, because of the exquisite illustrations garnishing each one, the loose-leaf folios were mischaracterised as a set of miniature paintings. But through painstaking detective work, I have identified them instead as the lyrics that go with the tunes. I have also managed to put about a quarter of them back together for the first time in over 200 years.”

“The question then is – is it possible to bring them back to life?” she raises.

According to Katherine, “Plowden’s efforts from the perspective of the Indian musicians who engaged with her and others like her in the 1780s reveals the Hindustani Airs episode to have been a two-way affair of mutual curiosity and delight in musical minutiae – an open exploration of affinities and possibilities through trained bodily proficiencies, rather than a closing of ears to offensive differences. ”

Katherine has now joined harpsichordist Jane Chapman to “retell the story of the entangled lives of these two extraordinary women musicians, Khanum Jan and Sophia Plowden, in the “Courtesan and the Memsahib” podcast – of a world in which an Indian courtesan could be treated like a celebrity London opera singer and an Englishwoman made a Mughal Begum by none other than the Emperor Shah ‘Alam II himself.”

She writes, “Throughout, we explore the question – philosophically and practically through our own musical experiments – of whether it is possible to reconstruct the songs of the Lucknow court as both Sophia and Khanum may have performed them in the 1780s.”