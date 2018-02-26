“Smitten” Aussie Journo’s Sexist Interview With NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Angers Twitter

It’s quite heartbreaking to see the world still stuck with a set pattern of questions for a woman. No matter which field she has conquered, most of the time questions asked to her in an interview revolves around her beauty, married life, and babies.

Something similar happened when an Australian veteran journalist Charles Wooley interviewed New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The interview was for a current affairs show 60 Minutes, which sadly didn’t cover much current affairs. Jacinda is the world’s youngest female head of government who is serving as the 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand at the age of 37.

The show opened with the line, “I’ve met a lot of prime ministers in my time, but none so young and not so many so smart, and never one so attractive.” Wooley went on to say that like the rest of New Zealand, he is also “smitten” with their prime minister, and described her as the world leader “like no other”, who is “young, honest and pregnant”.

“Admittedly, although somewhat smitten just like the rest of her country, I do know, that what’s really important in politics has to be what you leave behind,” said Wooley.

Guardian Australia on Twitter I’ve met a lot of prime ministers in my time. But none so young, not too many so smart, and never one so attractive.” New Zealanders are extremely unimpressed by an Australian journalist’s interview with Jacinda Ardern https://t.co/Jlsc1gCtZW https://t.co/q48trvQQnw

Wooley couldn’t stop asking her about her pregnancy. He asked her questions like, “One really important political question that I want to ask you, and that is what exactly is the date that the baby’s due?”, “It’s interesting how much people have been counting back to the conception date,” and “Having produced six children it doesn’t amaze me that people can have children; why shouldn’t a child be conceived during an election campaign?”

The questions received one-liners from the PM with her rolling her eyes and smiling, maybe in an attempt to hide her thoughts of “what, why?”.

Social media slammed the interview and called it inappropriate, creepy, and sexist.

Sandra Sully on Twitter Charles Wooley’s 60 Minutes interview leaves Jacinda Ardern visibly uncomfortable https://t.co/O6ISZtYGem @smh

Priscilla Sutton on Twitter I assumed #60mins would have a second half of the Jacinda interview after the break that talked about her policies and political achievements. But… nothing. All we got was sexist comments about her looks and baby talk. Ugh. Absolutely shitful journalism… *changes channel* 🙄

Mich-Elle Myers on Twitter That was the most ridiculous piece of ‘journalism’. @60Mins Here’s what I got: They are rich, Lucy hates Tony, Barnaby is gone, Malcolm is boring. That’s about it #60Mins #auspol

Ivana Kovac Kuti on Twitter That was definitely one of the worst political interviews I’ve ever seen. I didn’t expect much better from #60mins tbh, but even so, that was embarrassing.

