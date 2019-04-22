Smashing Her Own Record, Sprinter Dutee Chand Clocks 11.28 Seconds In Women’s 100m

Last year in Guwahati, India’s sprinter Dutee Chand had set a national record in the women’s 100-meter race when she clocked 11.29 seconds at the 58th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships. Smashing her own record, Dutee clocked 11.28 seconds in the women’s 100m on the opening day of Asian Athletics Championships at Doha on Sunday.

She, however, could not touch the 11.24-second qualification mark for the World Championships which will be held in September-October.

On the other hand, sprinter Hima Das couldn’t finish her 400m heat after she suffered from a back muscle spasm. M R Poovamma (52.46 seconds) finished second in her heat after Salwa Naser of Bahrain and qualified for the final round. Gomathi Marimuthu clocked 2:04.96 in the women’s 800m finishing second in her heat to qualify for the finals.

H/T: Hindustan Times