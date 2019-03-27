Smashing Gender Stereotypes,This Silambam Practitioner Dreams Of Spreading The Form To The Entire Nation

An artist, designer and Silambam practitioner, Aishwarya Manivannan is a woman who stands as a true example of empowerment.

It was around five years ago when Aishwarya developed an interest in Silambam – a weapon-based martial art of India popular in the Tamil Nadu region, on the suggestion of her dance guru.

“I had been learning Bharatnatyam for quite some time when my guru, Kavita Ramu (IAS) suggested to me to learn Silambam. The traditional art-form which is more than 3000 years old, intrigued me and I joined. As I began to train under my Silambam guru, Power Pandian Aasan, I realised that I had just jumped into an ocean of knowledge, and so, I dove deeper. He pushed me beyond my known capacities which made me feel so empowered. After a point, my interest and love for Silambam grew so strong that I had to leave Bharatnatyam to dedicate myself completely to this ancient art-form. And it was all worth it!” shared Aishwarya with TBI.

Silambam was used by the military in the warfare against their enemy during the reign of ancient dynasties such as the Chola and the Chera. Aishwarya has been instrumental in breaking the gender stereotypes around it because it used to be was only associated with men.

At the 2016 Asian Silambam Championship held in Malaysia, Aishwarya broke the records at a global level by winning four gold and one silver medal in the art form.

The art form, which has been gaining momentum both nationally and internationally, has pushed Aishwarya to share it with many people. “Silambam was not only physically but also spiritually empowering. It is like meditation, where you have to pour yourself entirely. This realisation pushed me further to share this treasure with more people, and I am glad that there are many more people who think the same.”

On National Handloom Day 2016, she shared a video of her performing Silambam wearing a saree, which garnered a lot of attention. Explaining how her video aimed at challenging the notion of it being a masculine art form, Aishwarya said, “The video garnered a lot of attention which was much beyond my expectation. The intent, however, was to popularise both Silambam and the traditional attire in the urban scenario. They are traditional art forms popular only in rural spaces, and I wanted to do my bit to change that by including the urban audience as well. Also, in general, Silambam is seen as a masculine art form and the video was meant to challenge that and show that one can be comfortable in a dress like saree.”

The Art of Handloom and Silambam This video is a celebration of Handloom and Traditional Art Forms on National Handloom Day by bringing together my love for Silambam and Handloom sarees.

Intrigued by the benefits of Silambam, Aishwarya dreams of taking the art form to the next generation.“In Silambam, there is no age limit. And the benefits from Silambam are multifaceted and holistic especially for children as the art form focuses on the use of both hands vigorously which helps to trigger both the right and left sides of the brain thus aiding in brain development. This is the reason why a number of schools are getting interested in including it in their curriculum, and I hope this trend spreads to the entire nation,” she added.

H/T: The Better India