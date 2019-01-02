Six Children Died Because The Policy That Could Have Saved Them Lies Dormant: Director, The Organisation For Rare Diseases

When the National Policy for Treatment of Rare Diseases was approved in May last year, many parents had raised their hopes believing that now their children suffering from rare diseases like lysosomal storage disorders and Pompe disease will now stand a chance. Treatment of such rare diseases is highly expensive, making it impossible for many parents to avail the needed medicines. However, those hopes shattered soon.

Since the policy was approved, six children have died as their applications for financial aid weren’t approved by state and central government authorities.

“80% of the rare diseases are genetic in nature. They can occur at any point in our life, be it pre-natal state, immediately after birth, within 2, 5 or 10 years, there is really no time frame or boundation here. The diseases rarely get diagnosed and even when it does, the number is very less, so very few companies work on making the medicines to cure these diseases,” said Prasanna Shirol to Indian Women Blog. He is the founder of the Lysosomal Storage Disorder Support Society and director of the Organisation for Rare Diseases India.

“So, because only 2-3 companies make the medicine, their price is sky rocketing and thus making it totally impossible for a middle-class or lower class family to bear the financial strain the treatment brings,” he added.

The National Policy for Treatment of Rare Diseases was constituted after parents of children with rare diseases filed writ petitions in the Delhi High Court following which the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was directed to frame a national policy on treatment of rare diseases. The policy constituted two measures: one short-term and one long-term. As per the short-term measure, technical committees were to be set up to approve applications for financial aid to patients as well as identify hospitals for their treatment. Understanding the nature and burden of rare diseases in India plus discovering ways to treat them was included in the long-term measures.

But even though 17 months have passed since the policy was approved, the government hasn’t approved a single application of the 180 applications that have been submitted. And while the life of countless children hang in the balance, the government has directed the Delhi HC to reframe the policy after Shirol filed a petition in the SC. He implored the SC to direct the central and state governments to identify hospitals and begin the treatment of patients according to the provisions of the policy.

Recently, the health ministry submitted an affidavit to the SC citing reasons like implementation challenges and problems with cost effectiveness for changing the policy. “Though framed with the best intent, implementation challenges and gaps including the issue of cost-effectiveness of supporting such health interventions for a resource-limited situation made the policy not feasible to implement in the present shape,” noted the affidavit.



“In a broader spectrum, it is like the government is not interested. They are not truly aware of these diseases, all they know is that helping others can prove to be rather costly for them. It was because of the court pressure that they gave a policy for show. It was expected that they would at least extend treatment to those who had already applied for it in the past one year. But, now they want to revisit the policy,” explained Shirol. “Six children died because the policy that can save them lies dormant.”

“They were, and are, supposed to consult patient groups, which they are not doing before framing the policy. The former policy was more or less what was needed but now they are going to re-draft it, with no time-frame about when they will submit it and obviously with no concern whatsoever about dashing the hopes of those parents who had pinned their hopes on the policy,” he added.