Sivareena S.L Built A Pregnancy-Assistant Platform Through Her WhatsApp Community of 200 Moms

Not being a parent and yet running a company that is based on pregnancy and children’s issues seems difficult, isn’t it? But our interviewee is doing a damn good job at it!

Sivareena S.L. is the co-founder & COO of one of the fastest growing healthcare startups in India called PregBuddy. Even before doing the interview, I was fascinated by the name. She co-founded the PR Cell of IIT Kharagpur and built supply chains at Furlenco, PepsiCo & CocaCola.

PregBuddy is a care continuum platform between doctors and their expecting patients throughout their nine months of pregnancy. They have helped over 60,000 expecting mothers so far. Being part of the community so full of love, tenderness, and care, it comes as no surprise that Sivareena is one of the most soft-spoken people that I have ever spoken to. Here are the excerpts from our conversation:

Could you start by telling us about PregBuddy and how it works?

PregBuddy is a communication platform between the doctors and expecting mothers as well as women trying to conceive. Currently, we are largely focused on pregnancy. PregBuddy was started almost a year ago. We had started out as WhatsApp communities where we were collecting expecting mothers together. And we grew it to a community of over 200 mothers, where more than a million messages and conversations were recorded, that’s we realised the need for a platform like PregBuddy.

How did you get your idea or concept for the PregBuddy?

An unfortunate family incident sowed the seeds for this idea in me. When I had more conversations around this subject with the women in my family as well as friends I figured that, especially in nuclear families, women do struggle a lot to figure out a lot of things on their own. None of us, the founders, were mothers, but we felt strongly about this subject and wanted to research more on this. That’s when, as I said earlier, we started documenting the conversations we had with over 200 expecting mothers, and we connected them together. Post this we conceptualized the entire product (PregBuddy).

As you said that none of the founders were mothers, basically no first-hand experience. So did approaching investors become a challenge because of this reason?

Yes, a lot of times people do expect the founders to have had first-hand experience which prompted them into the startup, but in our case, we had a really strong backing of all the primary research data which we collected from over 200 expecting mothers. So the insights which we had, was good enough to talk to investors, and even they could understand how well we had done our research.

Tell us about how you designed your platform.

Currently, our platform consists of verified information for expecting mothers. The different sections of information include the baby’s growth, health requirements, nutrition, exercises etc. It also has insights on what to expect on labor, medical procedure pre and post pregnancy. All this information is doctor verified and also very India-centric. The mothers on the platform can also stay connected with doctors throughout the pregnancy. Our platform also has the feature for mothers to connect with other mothers, based on location, likes trimester as well as medical history.

I stumbled upon the feature where mothers can stay connected with doctors throughout the pregnancy, tell us more about it.

This is actually a new feature that we are launching. When we started out with the platform we got selected into the Google Launchpad Build, Its All For India Programs etc. So we got a lot of inbound requests from hospitals, to be an acquisition partner. That’s when we started working closely with the hospitals, and realised how they want to stay connected with their patients at all times. This gave rise to adding the new feature, which is still currently in the beta phase.

What were some of the challenges that you think urban moms are facing?

One of the requirements for both rural as well as urban mothers is information. The changes that happen in women’s body during pregnancy is so fast, it takes up so much of time to understand it. So I think information is one major challenge for all mothers alike. Specifically talking about urban moms, a challenge that most of them face is managing time with respect to the doctor’s appointments, tests, office etc. And given the fact the most families are nuclear in nature in urban areas, women have to figure things out on their own, and that becomes a big challenge.

Could you tell us more about how have you categorized your content/information on PregBuddy?

So when we initially started out, we assumed that a major chunk of information required would be about the growth of the baby. But when we dug deep into this we understood that the important things we need to take care of are the type of changes a mother can expect as her baby is growing and the care specific to the month she is in. The other is how swiftly their body changes and what to expect, how to take care during those months of changes. Another important section of information is on the diet and nutritional care that the mother needs. Then obviously information about exercises and yoga which is absolutely necessary for pregnant women, but unfortunately is often times ignored. We also have information on the tests, medicines, etc. that a woman should take.

Clearly, the platform does a lot for the mothers. Do you have any dedicated sections for soon-to-be dads as well?

That is actually the need of the hour! Personally, I feel that more than the family the husband needs to be supportive of the mother. Often times it so happens that the husbands are not able to understand the needs of their wives and give the care required. This so happens because of their lack of information. So having the necessary information about her body changes, mood swings, the baby’s growth, etc. becomes imperative for the husband and holds true for the entire family as well. All these aspects are covered in detail on our platform.

You have had past experience in PR and branding. How important do you think is it for businesses especially startups to invest in building the brand image?

I believe that the entire process should happen in two parts. It undoubtedly starts with creating a solid product. Investing in doing the right market research to build the product. Once you have a good conviction about the product front, simultaneously the energy should be directed towards spreading the word. This is the times where brand positioning comes into picture, which is an absolute necessity for the success of the brand. So basically, the founders need to convince the market, that their product offers what is missing and it is necessary to have it.

So what marketing approach did you take?

Our growth has been organic so far. Our community and the strong network of expecting mothers played really well. Until now we never really invested heavily in social media, because we haven’t yet felt the need to. Our growth has been completely organic, and it has worked well for us.

What was one of the highest point in the journey of PregBuddy? Any biggest success that you will cherish for long?

We have nearly 100 deliveries on a daily basis and our feed is filled with cute baby pictures thanking PregBuddy for the support. So all the success stories are very dear to us. But yes, I do remember this one incident which happened around 3-4 months back when one of our mothers was in labor, which was almost 10 hours long. She came on to the platform and expressed her fear and anxiety. Within a minute close to 60 mothers came in and started speaking to her and emotionally supporting her. None of these mothers personally knew each other, but the support that they gave each other was heartwarming!

What are some of the trends/changes that you think the healthcare startup scene in India is in dire need of?

I think in India the healthcare is pretty much at its nascent stage. In other industries, a lot of experimentation has been done. But the healthcare segment is at a very early stage for adopting newer technology. Even in the hospital, there are so many things that can be improved to make things faster and effective.

To conclude, what is your one advice to expecting mothers?

Staying healthy and staying calm is the most critical thing that expecting mothers, their husbands and the family needs to take care of.