Sister Of Adivasi Man Who Was Beaten To Death By Mob Joins Police Force

Chandrika from Kerala was recruited to the Kerala Police along with 73 others from the Scheduled Tribes on Monday. She dedicates her job to her brother Madhu, who was beaten to death by a mob early this year, in February.

“I am dedicating this to my Ettan,” Chandrika said, as reported by The News Minute. “Our family has been slowly recovering from the shock of ettan’s (elder brother, Madhu) death,“ continues Chandrika.

Chandrika, who had written the test before Madhu’s death, had her interview scheduled for February 23, a day after Madhu was beaten to death by a mob who suspected him of stealing groceries at Attappady, Palakkad, Kerala.

Chandrika, on Monday, mentioned that she did not want to go for the interview but her family members forced her to. She somehow managed to reach the interview centre at AHADS (Attappady Hills Area Development Society) in Attappady.

“I was called as the first person to be interviewed when they came to know that I was Madhu’s sister. I entered the room and started crying,” said Chandrika.

Madhu was the eldest of the four children. Chandrika mentioned that Madhu was very close to his sisters and mother. Their father died when Chandrika was two years old. Her mother Mallika used to work as an anganwadi worker.

For Chandrika, her mother is her role model. “I will also work for the upliftment of our society. I will share whatever knowledge I gain with my society,” Chandrika said. From a young age, Chandrika had dreamt of becoming a police officer. “But I didn’t really expect this,” she said.

Chandrika’s four-year-old daughter Anushka and husband Murugan also accompanied her to Thiruvananthapuram. Murugan works at the Taluk office in Manarcaud. She hopes that her placement will be in Attappady itself.

Chandrika with her family.

The recruitments from vulnerable tribal groups is aimed at improving their representation in government jobs. Chief Minister Vijayan said that the government will continue the drive in future too.