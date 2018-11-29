Sister Lucy On Being Threatened And Isolated For Standing Up Against Rape Accused Bishop Franco

When Jalandhar diocese Bishop Franco Mulakkal was accused of raping a nun, 52-year-old Sister Lucy Kalapura had stood in support and sought justice. After his release on bail, Franco received a warm welcome, and now Sister Lucy and others like her who spoke up against him are facing threats and abuses.

Attached to the Karakkamala convent of the Manathavady diocese of the Catholic Church in Wayanad, Sister Lucy has been receiving threats on social media and has been alienated by other nuns and priests.

“I welcome difference of opinion, but the messages and comments I get on Facebook target me, seek to taint my character. Many use heinous language to abuse me, how it be justified?” she asked.

Even though she had filed complaints with the State Women’s Commission, the Director General of Police and even higher authorities of the Church, no action has been taken yet.

“Some of the people in the Church even called my mother, like a warning to me. I am a teacher in a school run by the Church. Even there most of the colleague nuns don’t speak to me. The nuns in the convent too avoid me and behave as if I have committed a big crime. The priest who asked me to keep away from a function after I declared my support for the nuns doesn’t even speak to me, he behaves as if I don’t exist. And I have come to know that it is the same for the nuns at the Kuruvilangad convent who came out in open protest. I can’t even think how the followers of God can isolate those who stand for justice,” she said.

“Those who oppose me have spread evil rumors that I even have physical relationships with the male patients I serve. Once someone hears something like this, they would want to keep a distance from me,” she added.



“I am deeply shocked by the acceptance Franco gets, most of the nuns and priests have rallied behind him. And the Church has warned whistleblower Father Augustine Vattoly for asking for justice,” she said. Father Augustine Vattoly has been warned by the Syro Malabar Church that he will face consequences if he doesn’t refrain from standing up for the rape survivor nun.



“I am not scared about the threats or the abuses on social media. I am saddened by the death of Father Kuriakose Kattuthara. I believe that he must have been under severe pressure and tension for it was not an easy thing to testify against someone as powerful as Franco. The day after Father Kuriakose’s death, my mother called me, she was worried, asked me to be cautious. But I am not worried or tensed, after all, what is there to worry? Death doesn’t worry me,” Lucy said. “In one way Father Kuriakose’s death was a murder, he died out of the pressure he suffered.”



No matter what she is facing, she vows to stand by Father Augustine Vattoly. “His acts are spiritual. His path is right. He is teaching spiritual discipline to those who received Franco outside the jail, for they have deviated from the path of God,” she said.

H/T: The News Minute



