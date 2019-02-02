Single Stay-At-Home Dad Chris Illuminati’s Post-It Notes On Parenting Are Winning Hearts

Chris Illuminati, a single dad of two, became an overnight sensation when he posted his daily Post-it notes about his experience as a single father on Instagram. In his website that is dedicated to parenting advice and information for solo dads and new parents, Chris shared that he quit his job after the birth of his first child to be a stay-at-home dad.

On his website, Chris writes, “Daycare is obscenely expensive. It made more fiscal sense to stay home with my kid child than to collect a paycheck, only to hand it over to a daycare facility to watch my young son.”

When his ex-wife left their newborn son for the first time with him she would remind him of all the duties he had to perform while she was away. “As a joke (because I’ve never taken anything in life seriously), I wrote down even the simplest of tasks and pinned it to my bulletin board. But the notes immediately struck a nerve with readers… It’s parenting advice from a single father that’s real, honest, and most importantly, it’s funny.”

Chris, who is now dating a single mum, admits he had no idea that his Post-It notes would go as viral as they have and after many parents picked up on his words of wisdom/stress, he has been invited onto TV shows.







