Single Or Not, This Poem On ‘Single Ladies’ By Sandhya Mridul Will Resonate With You

Being single or unmarried, at some point, makes a girl the subject of conversation. If being a girl weren’t enough to garner unnecessary attention, the status ‘single’ just doubles it.

Popular television and film actor Sandhya Mridul narrated a poem on ‘Single Ladies’ in the year 2015 at an event The Storytellers, organised by Kommune India. The video has suddenly gone viral, maybe because the judgement has not gone away even a little bit.

Sandhya’s poetic story throws light on how “Single Women Are Bad Women”. The unwanted sexual attention at a party and un’called’ names like ‘Sexy Sandy’ and ‘that bit*h’ are some personal incidents shared by Sandhya in the poem. She also takes a dig at married people who can’t handle the existence of single people, especially girls. How single women who are open about sexual desire are instantly compared to Sex and The City‘s Samantha Jones and no matter what you do, you are judged by the honorable society.

Here are the few lines from her poem:

“She may sleep with her mistakes, but at least she didn’t marry them.”

“Single hot women have great bodies and they’re going to do bad things with them.”

“Every party is a victory, every party is a story; because single women are bad women, and we’re always gonna tell stories like this one.”

Watch the video here: