Single Mother And Entrepreneur, Rekha Babu Shares Insights Of Raising Business With Kids

Ms. Rekha Babu, a single mother of two kids and a serial entrepreneur, founded Soothika with a spirit to provide new mothers with the best postpartum care. Soothika uses gentle Ayurvedic products and procedures by skilled therapists that help in the recuperation of the physical stress that the woman’s body has been through.

“Soothika is a business venture that is close to my heart, says Ms. Babu. I happened upon this idea due to my own childbirth experience. I had no access to such Ayurvedic products when I gave birth, and I knew that there was a need for them.”

Ms. Babu talks about her homeland, Kerala and the deeply rooted belief in Ayurvedic tradition and culture that is to be found there. “Kerala used to have a tradition of midwives or nurses that had a standardized knowledge of how to use Ayurveda as a recovery after childbirth. However, this tradition is being lost. Therefore, I wanted Soothika therapists to have a standardized database of skills that they would practice and serve new mothers with,” remarks Ms. Babu.

Ms. Babu tells me about the most difficult part of the phase post childbirth for her. Whether women accept it or not, most of them go through some postnatal depression. The few months after giving birth are a crucial period, she says, in which the mother experiences a lot of alien problems. Taking care of the child, that may be cranky, means long, sleepless nights for the mother, whose body requires rest.

“Post pregnancy is a tough time for the new mother, and at Soothika, we wish to ease this time for her. We have therapy packages that last for 42 days, in which we provide complete physical care for the mother and child so that she may be able to rejoin society as soon as possible.”

Ms. Babu and I discuss the need for postpartum care products in the life of modern Indian women. “Nowadays, women are better informed about their needs. Now when women are becoming breadwinners, there is more need for the women to recover properly after childbirth.”

She talks about how goal oriented she has always been in life. She had been up and about after 42 days of rest post her pregnancy.

“My mother and sister have supported me,” Ms. Babu says when I ask her about her family. Her kids, a set of twins, are now fourteen years old. Her children have grown up to be quite independent, which she is utterly proud of. Owing to her work, she is required to travel and stay in office for extended hours, but she is a mother who believes in quality time spent with her children, over quantity. Being a single parent, a fact she tells me she is very proud and comfortable with, she has raised her children with confidence and freedom. She believes that every household requires one head – a person of authority, irrespective of gender. Ms. Babu says that she has been that influence in her children’s lives and always striven to empower them to walk the path of their choice.

“Two values that I have tried to promote with my children are time management and taking responsibility for their own lives. I don’t believe in running after my children and micro-managing their lives. I want them to be independent and responsible. I trust them with that.”

Ms. Babu talks about her philosophy as a parent. “I remember that my son came up to me, some time ago, and complained about the GST tax on his pizza bill. Usually, children don’t care about all this. Ms. Babu chuckles. I found it funny. But all of this is because I have given my kids their own money and their budget. And they have always learned to manage their life in that limited amount that I allow them to have. It has helped them to learn responsibility.”

Want to discover Soothika’s pregnancy care products, click here!