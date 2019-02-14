Singer-Songwriter Ryan Adams Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Multiple Women, Including Ex-Wife Mandy Moore

According to a report in The New York Times, singer-songwriter Ryan Adams has been accused of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct by multiple women, including his ex-wife, actor and singer Mandy Moore.

Seven women and more than a dozen associates have made allegations against him, accusing him of manipulative behavior and of “dangling career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex”. There were also cases when he retaliated on being turned down by those women.

Moore, his ex-wife, also alleged that he was psychologically abusive during their relationship. “Music was a point of control for him. He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument.’ His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time – my entire mid-to-late 20s,” she said.

Calling the article “upsettingly inaccurate”, Adams has denied the claims. His lawyer Andrew Brettler told the newspaper that the singer “unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage.”

Adams’ ex-fiancée, Megan Butterworth, also said that when he was with her, he was controlling and emotionally abusive. Responding to The New York Times article on Twitter, he said:

Ryan Adams on Twitter I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly.

Ryan Adams on Twitter But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.

Ryan Adams on Twitter As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing.

H/T: The New York Times