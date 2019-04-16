Singer-Songwriter Aretha Franklin Honoured Posthumously With Pulitzer Prize Special Citation

The first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Aretha Franklin was posthumously honored with the Pulitzer Prize Special Citation on Monday. She has become the first individual woman who has earned the special citation prize since it was awarded in 1930 for the first time.

The award was given to Franklin for “her indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades,” said the Pulitzer board.

Named one of the 20 most important entertainers of the 20th century by TIME magazine, she was celebrated for her “mezzo-soprano, the gospel growls, the throaty howls, the girlish vocal tickles, the swoops, the dives, the blue-sky high notes, the blue-sea low notes. Female vocalists don’t get the credit as innovators that male instrumentalists do. They should. Franklin has mastered her instrument as surely as John Coltrane mastered his sax.”

“Aretha is blessed and highly favored even in death. She’s continued to receive multiple awards — she’s received almost every award imaginable and now to get the Pulitzer Prize, it’s just amazing,” Sabrina Owens, Franklin’s niece and the executor of her estate, said. “Aretha continues to bless us with her music and just paving the way for women going forward. It’s thrilling. She would be so happy right now.”

“She was just very gifted and talented, and the world is still recognizing that,” she added. Franklin died at the age of 76 due to pancreatic cancer.

Termed by many as the greatest vocalist of her time, she was considered a cultural icon and genius of American song. A superstar by her mid-20s, she recorded hundreds of hit tracks, of which 20 reached No. 1 on the R&B charts and won countless awards like 18 Grammys, the National Medal of Arts, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

She performed at the inaugurations of Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter, and even sang at the funeral for civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks and at the dedication of Martin Luther King Jr’s memorial.

H/T: The Indian Express