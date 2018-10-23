Singer Sona Mohapatra On #MeTooIndia And Calling Out Anu Malik And Kailash Kher

#MeTooIndia reached its culminating heights as big names from the mainstream music industry were named and shamed for being sexual offenders. Singer Sona Mohapatra played a crucial role in the same, as she became the first one to come up with two of the biggest names in the industry i.e. Kailash Kher and Anu Malik.

It was only after Sona’s #MeToo stories that others came forward and spoke against the two. In a recent interaction with The Times of India, Sona talked about why it was so important for her to break the silence and speak up even if her complaints were called trivial by so many.

She spoke on how her move encouraged so many more to come forward and also made us all aware of what these men are capable of. She said, “Even if two go down, it will benefit all of us.”

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

On #MeTooIndia

“#MeToo is only the beginning of an equal rights movement that is aiming to press a giant reset of the norms across a spectrum of systemic inequal, dehumanising and violent behavior that women have been subjected to for times immemorial. This change will not only benefit us women but the whole country.”

On calling out Anu Malik

“I chose to be the first to ‘bell the cat’ so that the many others, who he has done much worse to, get the courage to speak up. When people think that I have a right to speak up only when I’m raped or something equally serious happens to me, I will say, ‘You are the reason why serial predators get away’. That he didn’t do worse with me doesn’t indicate anything.”

On Shweta Pandit coming up with her #MeToo story against Anu Malik

“I stand by Shweta Pandit. It takes a lot of guts and integrity to come out and share a deeply traumatic experience, which has no benefit other than being personally cathartic.”

“Also, India needs to note that Shweta was a minor and she was 14 years old. That this man judges a reality show year after year, surrounded by vulnerable youngsters and their parents, scares me to no end.”

On lyricist Sameer defending Anu Malik in the row

“I guess there is much more to gain if the boys and men stick together and keep the lopsided power structure intact. I do ask him ‘why’, though. After all the success, money and fame, why would you try and dilute this story, Sameer saab?”

“I know many more women will be coming up with their horrifying accounts and I am sure Sameer saab is unlikely to claim to have been present everywhere to protect Anu Malik.”

On Calling Out Kailash Kher

“I’m not against men, just against predators. They’re an entirely different species. They are men in power who are drunk on that power and use it to abuse vulnerable women and sometimes get so addicted to it that they forget when to press the stop or pause button. I want to be that ‘stop button’ for Kailash Kher and Anu Malik. Even if two go down, it will benefit all of us.”

“Kailash’s behaviour with me is just an indication of what he is capable of. Having known me and Ram for years, having gotten his first commercial break with my partner Ram, knowing how aggressive and strong I am, he had no fear and made passes at me, touched me inappropriately in public and called to his hotel room, despite me avoiding phone calls during a stressful concert day.”

On taking legal actions against the perpetrators

“Legal action requires patience, an iron will, and deep pockets. Not every survivor will have the stomach for a fight that’s arduous. I have personally always believed in the system, fought and even won in court and set a precedent. I don’t know how many can do the same though.”

H/T: The Times of India