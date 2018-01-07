Singer Sanah Moidutty Records For Us 5 Tips On How To Top YouTube Charts

Being a music lover, I always keep my playlist tuned to the arrival of new artists. I remember falling in love with the melodious voice in the cover of the song Duaa by Sanah and Sanam.



The Kerala girl Sanah Moidutty is a YouTube sensation and has lent her voice to songs Afeemi, Mohenjo Mohenjo, Tu Hai, Always Kabhi Kabhi and many others.

“I have begun to believe that if you enjoy what you’re doing, people slowly start relating to you,” she tells me in an upbeat chat that I have been playing on loop in my head for few days.

Pause to read on!

How would you describe your voice texture and your singing technique?

I believe my voice is light and yet it has the warmth to it. My technique actually depends on the kind of song and the emotion that I have to put into it.

You started singing very early. Share with us your first stage memory as a child and what did you sing?

I was just seven. The song was Choodi Jo Khanki by Falguni Pathak. I wasn’t nervous at all. I remember I got on the stage and sang confidently, enjoying it thoroughly.

I was 9 when I performed professionally for the first time at a children’s troupe called Bacchon Ki Duniya. I had prepared the song Piya Tu by Asha Ji to perform. Before I got on the stage, our show director (whom I fondly called Dada) told me jokingly, “Beta stage par gaate waqt naachna, nahi toh bohot maarunga.” I took that very seriously, and the next thing I know is I entered the stage emulating Helen Ji’s moves. (laughs) I had a lot of fun on stage.

How did you manage your studies?

My Mother has to be given full credit for this. With juggling between singing and studying, there were times when I was scared to take up shows before exams, but she taught me the art of balancing and facing my fears. I used to sit backstage and study. Her faith made me achieve the right balance.

And, what hat made you pursue Engineering?

I was clear that I would finish my graduation and then get into music full-fledged. Then, being in a competitive industry, I needed a backup for the situation when things wouldn’t work out.

Were you a part of a band in your college?

During my first year of engineering, there was a talent hunt in which I participated. The judge, Shree D, called me to record a song which also happened to be my first playback. The song is Always Kabhi Kabhi, from the movie Always Kabhi Kabhi. In the subsequent years, I continued to perform with my college friends who were also good musicians. During my last year when campus placements started, I began questioning myself, and I realized I belong elsewhere. I thought why not pursue something I have followed all my life.

What was your first big break and how did you get there?

I’m very thankful for all the songs I got to sing. After Always Kabhi Kabhi, I did a playback with Vishal-Shekhar for the movie Moto Ghotalo. Things took a turn for me when I met A.R. Rahman Sir. To sing the song Tu Hai for the movie Mohenjo Daro with Sir was definitely a dream come true.

I didn’t expect this to happen in my wildest dreams that not only would I get an opportunity to work with him but also sing a duet with him. He is my biggest inspiration.

Describe your first day at work with A.R. Rahman. Some funny incidents or fails that happened?

Oh, it was unbelievable! The first time I met Sir, I couldn’t believe my eyes and kept thinking if it was really happening. (laughs)

He had asked me to sing in different styles, and I goofed up out of nervousness. But he was so kind and patient enough to let me record again after I settled myself and got over the anxiety.

How did you plan your own YouTube Channel? Tell us about the initial struggle you had to face to see it running and finally upload your cover?

I was kind of clueless and didn’t know where to start from after engineering. Sanam and Samar from the band SANAM encouraged me to start a YouTube channel. My first cover was of the song Manmarziyan from the movie Lootera. Samar recorded and shot the song for me. When I uploaded the song, I didn’t expect it to be a huge hit instantly.

After I received a positive response for it, it really motivated me to do more. You just have to work harder as you go ahead because a YouTube song doesn’t just involve singing. You need to have a team in place. So my struggle involved finding a team that understood what my music was about. I’m glad I have a great team to work with now who are brilliant at what they do. We try to push our limits every single time.

With love and praises comes a lot of criticism too. How do you deal with the trolls or criticism received on your channel?

YouTube is an open platform and criticism, whether constructive or not, is a part of it. Initially, the criticism did get a toll on me. I would spend days analyzing my work and often think of giving up. I’ve realized that when you are doing a rendition of a song, you will interpret it the way you want to, but not everyone will agree with it. This happens mainly because people have some memories attached to that song and seeing it in a new light becomes difficult.

What is annoying are the mean things written. Let’s spread love, guys! And of course, where there’s so much love, the small amount of hatred stands no chance.

Which projects are you currently working on?

I’m releasing a few songs soon. Can’t wait!

If given a chance, would you judge a music reality show?

If I get an opportunity to judge, yes, I will do it for a reason it would be very interesting to watch all the contestants enjoy their music in spite of the immense pressure. I remember while watching reality shows I could feel nervousness. It’s a tough environment, and I would like to support and calm them down. It would be a great learning experience for me too.

Share tips for the budding singers who want to start their own YouTube Channel.

It is always good to identify your style and capitalize on it. You need to figure out your talent and polish it with hard work and dedication. It’s very important to learn, be your self-critique and improve. This really helps. Interaction with your audience is extremely important to build a long-lasting connect with them. I took quite some time for me to build the connection with my online audience as initially, I wasn’t active on social media. When I started doing live chats, I realized how beautiful it is to see so much love from people from your country and abroad. I have begun to believe that if you enjoy what you’re doing people slowly start relating to you. Next is consistency. My manager Ben Thomas says consistency is king. And that really makes sense. Continue with quality and work and watch the magic unfold. Lastly, enjoy yourself. Enjoy every step of your journey, be true to your art and yourself.

Let’s have a quick round of fun questions:

Have you ever fallen in love with a face in your audience?

Haha! Not yet.

What are the 3 unusual things that we’ll find at your jam pad?

Nothing unusual but it’s my big diary which I peep into every now and then, chikki or some food item and my Shure in-ear.

One singer, you dream to share the stage with?

My absolute favourite and inspiration – Asha ji.

Which song is on a loop on your playlist right now?

It’s a bandish in Raag Brindavani Sarang called Kari Karu.

What annoys you the most while playing on the stage?

When the house lights go off, and I can’t see my audience. I like to connect with them and see their reactions. That boosts up my energy!

Do you have any backstage ritual?

I think about that one person who believes in me the most – my mom.

The funniest music based pick-up line used on you?

I can’t think of any such pickup lines, but the ‘will you marry me’ messages really crack me up. Haha

The most heartfelt compliment you have received?

It was from an artist I really look up to. He once said, “You have the correct balance of old world aesthetics and a contemporary touch to your singing.” It really meant a lot to me.