Singer Radhika Sood Nayak On Her Shift From A Corporate Job To Music Industry

Indian classical and Sufi singer Radhika Sood Nayak has made it big without coming from a music background. In fact, singing started as a hobby for her. “While growing up, I could sing fairly in tune, so my parents sent me to a neighbourhood music teacher. I did write an exam or two, but my training was quite informal. It was more of a hobby than anything else. My parents would make me sing at family gatherings. My upbringing was not in a musical maahol,” Radhika shared with Femina.

Distant from music, shy, and good at academics was Radhika’s childhood, which was followed by a well-paying corporate job. It was during her period at the Mumbai company, where she shifted after getting married, that she realised there is a void that needs to be filled. That is when Radhika chose to pursue her childhood love for music.

Radhika started learning Hindustani classical when she was in Delhi. “I learnt under the guidance of Shri Vinod Kumar ji, who is the younger brother of Indian classical musician and vocalist Shri Vinay Chandra Maudgalya. He wasn’t a purist; learning Hindustani classical music from him didn’t feel daunting or out of reach. He managed to evoke a desire to learn Hindustani classical music in me. It certainly changed my perception about music,” she stated.

She thinks it’s extremely important for every musician to be trained in classical music. “Of course, there are musicians out there who are self-taught and are doing very well. But for me, I’m so glad things worked out this way,” Radhika said.

Speaking about her gurus, she said, “Both my previous and current gurus are similar in many ways. My current guruji, Shri Dayal Thakur, is again an iconoclast. He has a gharana lineage, but there are no sessions where he is glorifying his gharana. I have seen so many people who are entrenched in it that they don’t allow their students to deviate or experiment. Guruji, on the other hand, is very open and has a high tolerance for mistakes. He allows you to explore your own thing.“

Performing onstage is something Radhika enjoys deeply and truly. While she shared that there is no such certain approach of singing onstage, she said, “A lot of it depends on the setting and the audience.” She added, “Of course, I can’t put the onus on the listener alone; the onus is also on me as a singer. I need to be able to engage an audience. But I enjoy performing live because I get to explain what I’m singing; that gives me a kick. If I can explain the nuances of the songs that I’m singing, it makes it more interactive and the audience gets more interested.“‘

Songs that Radhika loves to sing are Kulli, songs by the Sufi singers, the Wadali Brothers, like Tu Maane Ya Na Maane and Bas Kar Jee. She also loves a poem by sufi poet Bulleh Shah called Hori Khelungi Keh Bismillah. And the ones that she likes to listen to are by singers Begum Akhtar, Mehdi Hassan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Abida Parveen, Wadali Brothers, Gurdas Maan, Surinder Kaur, Asa Singh Mastana, and a few others. “Depending on what mood I’m in, I alternate between ghazals, Punjabi folk and Sufi Kalaam,“ she shared.

The poetry written by mystics and Sufi poets like Bulleh Shah and Shah Hussain is Radhika’s inspiration. She said, “They are so potent and beautiful.“

H/T: Femina