Singer Radhapriya Gupta On The Gender Ratio That Needs To Be Corrected In The Music Industry

Last year, when Mumbai-based producer and singer Radhapriya Gupta was at the Nimbus School of Recording and Media in Vancouver, she learned that the male students faced complex when they saw women doing better than them. “They try not to let it get to them, but it does bother men when they see women do better than them in a more technical field. It’s everywhere, though,” said Gupta.

Gupta has been a part of New Delhi electronic group Tankbund and many choirs while she was studying at Delhi University. During the last four months at the recording school in Vancouver, she worked on her debut song “Closer To You” under the name Noni-mouse, in which the lyrics tell a story of longing and how communication may not always make up for distance. “The lyrics are a lot about being far away from everything you like. I had a lot of time to kill in Vancouver, a lot of empty days. It’s not just about relationships,” she said.

The music video was crowdsourced and explaining why she chose to do this, she said, “I found this song generally hooky and anyone can sing it. It does stay with you. The idea was to show that whoever has heard it wants to sing it. That’s one of the things we tried to do with this video. My goal was to make a zero budget video and we’ve done that. I haven’t paid a single person – I’m not taking pride in that fact – but it’s all out of generosity of close to 15 people, including people who participated and reached out.”

Gupta’s idea was also to make the video featuring only women; however, we do see some men in it. Talking about the shift in the concept, she said, “I think there were more women, and at some point I definitely wanted to make it all-women. But videos were still coming in, but then Venky (Venkataraghavan Rajagopalan) who was editing it and Nikunj (Patel, co-editor) too said that it wouldn’t be fair to the others who had sent in the footage. Those guys took the time out to do this, so we should include as many people as possible, especially if the footage is good.

The first idea was to make it all-women because that would have been very close to my perspective of the song of just sitting far away and making a little video for someone you like who’s sitting on the other side of the world, and you can’t be in the same room.”

Being a producer, Gupta has heard comments like ‘Oh you know, there aren’t a lot of females in this industry’ but she says, “Why should it matter? I know we’re trying to push females in the industry, but at the same time, let’s just talk about skills. Shouldn’t it be just about that? I’m not saying females don’t need that push, they definitely do, but finally, it should be about what you can bring to the table. I don’t specifically look out for female producers or DJs to see what they’re doing. I’m more concerned with what the music sounds like. I’m pretty sure there are enough women doing this, you just haven’t noticed. If people haven’t noticed, maybe they need a little more spotlight. More than opportunity, the gender ratio needs to be corrected.”

*noni-mouse – closer to you ft. matt dumas a cam confession for someone far away* track: vocals: radhapriya/noni-mouse and matt dumas/mattrsmalism guitars: nathan chan/waterfall eyes engineered, programmed, arranged, mixed and mastered by radhapriya/noni-mouse video: directed by noni-mouse edited by venkataraghavan rajagopalan post by studio mobieus A big thank you to everyone who participated. ep coming out soon.

H/T: Vice