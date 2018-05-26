Singer Jasleen Royal: Gradual Success Is Better Than An Instant One

“Gradual success is better than an instant one because it helps you stay grounded and focussed on future projects,“ says singer Jasleen Kaur Royal. The young singer is climbing the stairs of success with hit songs like Nachde Ne Saare from Baar Baar Dekho and Laaj Sharam from Veere Di Wedding.

Just like popular Bollywood singers like Arijit Singh, Antara Mitra, and Monali Thakur, Jasleen’s journey began from a reality show as well. The 18-year-old Ludhiana girl reached the semi-finals of the show India’s Got Talent in the year 2009.

Since then Kaur has worked her magic on Indie music and several songs in Bollywood. From singing Preet in 2014’s Khoobsurat to Laaj Sharam in 2018’s Veere Di Wedding, Kaur, in her four-year Bollywood journey, has added many successful songs in her bucket.

The glitz and glam of Bollywood world haven’t dimmed her values for her roots, which is the Indie music world where she began her journey. She holds them really close to her heart. “My independent compositions are very valuable for me. That is how I started and reached a point that I got big Bollywood assignments. Even today, whenever I get the time, I sit down, scribble lyrics and compose,” Indian Express quoted Kaur as she spoke about her respect and love for the Indie music.

She started her professional music career with Indie music and her debut track, Panchi ho jaavaan, was a big hit that won her an MTV award. The song was based on a poem by the great Punjabi poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi.

Jasleen says, “One should never stop being creative. It would have been very easy for me to sit and just sing what is given by other music directors and composers. But that is not what my passion is. I have been playing multiple instruments since the beginning, so in no way can I stop creating independent compositions. I have no label and still do what I like.“

Lack of inspiration and role models are the main reasons for not many female music composers in India, Jasleen believes. She said, “From what I have understood over the years, women in India do not have many role models in this field. There are not many names they can admire, follow and dream to be. Maybe that’s why music composition as a career is hardly an option for women.“

Her upcoming projects are “Gully Boy (directed by Zoya Akhtar and starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh) and Gulab Jamun (Anurag Kashyap’s film that may have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead).“

H/T: Indian Express