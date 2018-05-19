Singer Anna Mathew On Balancing Music & Studies, And Learning To Love Her Body

If there is one thing that has brought Anna Mathew to where she is today, it is balance, whether it is between food and exercise, or music and academics.

She has also worked with other musicians and performers from different countries and had vocal performance classes by experienced vocal coaches and singers. She puts her heart and soul into whatever she sets her mind to and goes to the ends of the earth to make sure the results are as she desires.

In this interview, Anna speaks about how her journey as a singer began, the challenges she faced, and also about her passion for fitness. Excerpts:

Tell us about how your journey as a singer began.

I always liked writing songs, right from my school days. And a lot of my friends were singers so I would give the songs I write to my friends, so they could sing it. I started out by singing a little with them, and with practice, I got better. I faced criticism at times that discouraged me. But, I kept going, and eventually, I started putting up videos of me singing, and praise and encouragement started pouring in. Later I spoke to my family about going to a music studio and recording, and their support meant the world to me.

What kind of reaction did you garner after your first video?

When I uploaded this video, which was my first professional one, I was blown away by the response I received. Since I am not a trained singer, the positive feedback I was receiving really encouraged me and had me on cloud nine. I am a Malayali from Kerala, and I wanted to showcase my city and where I am from, so first few videos all feature different places of Kerala; I would never want to lose my identity.

You juggled studying and singing together, tell us how you pulled that off.

When I started singing and uploading videos, I was still studying, so I had to juggle my academics and singing, recording and posting, I managed to do justice to both, and never let one affect the other. Later, I went to the UK for my post-grad and there, I had to find a whole new team of camera people, a studio, and people to support me. It was difficult because it was an entirely new environment for me and I was getting my master’s degree in literature at the same time. It was difficult, but I managed to record 3 songs and shoot 3 videos.

I have noticed in your videos that you always have a gorgeous background, how challenging has that been?

Shooting indoors is easy since you can control the environment. But, when shooting outdoors, especially during the backwater shoot, although it was enjoyable which I cannot deny, but for the entire duration of the shoot, I was in a narrow boat in the water the whole time. My camera crew was in another boat, so communication was not the smoothest. I had to communicate through my phone, but I had to make sure my phone was not seen in the shoot since we were using drones. So we had to not only hide the phone, but also the speakers. Since people live on either side of the backwaters and I had to lip-sync to my song blaring in the background, we were being stared at by the locals there. But I had to push through this, I could not afford to get conscious and let this affect my shoot, I had to keep calm. Our shoot for “Halleluiah” was in London, during Christmas. And since we shot in a lot of popular places, the crowds were beyond anything I have seen, above which I was shivering because of the climate in London during winter. I had to get used to all this, to get a perfect outcome.

As a YouTuber, with YouTube continuously changing its algorithms, how are you coping up with that? Are you applying strategies so that these videos can reach out to more and more people?

For me the only strategy I believe in is following my passion and creating good music. Although I have many subscribers and followers, I want to push myself, and not for the likes and subscribers, but because I love doing it. I am currently taking vocal training classes to get better at what I am passionate about.

Do you write your own songs as well?

That is something I am currently working on. I have not uploaded covers of songs for a month now, because I am composing one of my own since I love writing too. So I plan on uploading some of my original songs very soon.

You are also a huge fitness enthusiast, how did that come into the picture? When did you decide that you need to have a healthy lifestyle?

As I child, I was chubby, and so my parents pushed me to exercise, take part in sports and be active. I always had body image issues and was made fun of because I was on the chubbier side, so by the age of 15, I was going to the gym and working out because I wanted to look really skinny. I was convinced that if I were skinny, people would consider me beautiful. But over the years my mindset has changed. Today I go to the gym and stay active because it is something I enjoy doing.

A lot of people dread going to the gym, how to you muster the motivation to keep going?

When I go to the gym, I feel strong and powerful and that I can do anything. Even if I’m trying to figure out things in my life when I’m at the gym, I fell like everything’s together, it’s a feeling I cannot really explain. Even today when I do an extra set of weights at the gym, something I could not do a few months ago, it boosts my self-confidence, empowers me and destroys any negative thoughts in my head. I know I can do anything I set my mind to.

On Instagram you promote the idea of loving yourself entirely, what is the one thing you do to love yourself?

During my school and college years, I always had a hatred for myself. Since society has an “ideal” image it expects us all to be like, I too was influenced by this “Ideal.” Looking at social media posts of all these beautiful models, made me feel insecure about the way I look. I failed to see that a lot of what I saw and a lot of what made me feel insecure about myself was airbrushed, photoshopped and not reality. I failed to see that people come in all shapes and sizes and that it’s perfectly fine to look that way. I was unable to see that people do not define what beauty is. When people come up to me and say that I should lose weight, earlier this really affected me, but today, I know that this is just their opinion, and this really does not matter.

And how you feel about it today?

I have stopped giving people the power to affect me because I am happy and I feel beautiful the way I am right now. Even today if I am working towards have a specific body, it is because it is what I want, not because society tells me that is how I should look. So I think the key to loving yourself is to stop giving other people the power to define what beauty is for you because when we do that we get insecure and second guess ourselves. We need to learn to differentiate between this “Ideal” that has been created for us and what reality is. We also need to realize that beauty is much more than what is on the outside.