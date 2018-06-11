Singaporean Rapper Lady Kash Recalls The Call From AR Rahman That Set Her Career Rolling

If you are new in the music industry and you randomly receive a call saying AR Rahman wants to meet you, it won’t be surprising for you to think of it as a prank call. And that is exactly what happened with 28-year-old Lady Kash 10 years ago! Playback singer Benny Dayal called her and she hung up on him dismissing it as a prank call. It took a second call to convince her that AR Rahman had indeed requested a meeting with her after seeing some of her independent singles online.

The meeting happened, and it was a success, for soon she got her debut song in superstar Rajinikanth’s film Enthiran. A self-made bilingual rapper, Kash was born and brought up in Singapore. Originally from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, she was named ‘Kalaivani’ by her parents, and has adopted the stage name ‘Lady Kash’ for her rapping avatar.

She moved to India from Singapore to pursue a diploma in Recording Arts. Talking about it an interview with The News Minute, she said, “My parents were very reluctant about the idea. They didn’t think of rapping as much of a career. But I was sure that was it. I wanted to become a rap artiste and a creative professional and finally they conceded.”

But was convincing her parents any easy task? “Oh, it was no mean task. I made my father promise me that if I managed to contribute half of my education expenses in India, he would let me go. And luckily, at that time there was an online talent competition with a large sum of prize money. After beating 8,000 contestants from different countries, I won the show and there was no stopping my journey to India,” she said.

Since then, her musical journey has taken her around the world to countries like Canada, Switzerland, Dubai, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, to name a few.





Kash’s strong inclination towards rapping stems from her love for freedom, as she says, “I have always been a free spirit. Freedom was very important to me. And living in Singapore that was a highly rule-bound society, I was naturally drawn to this art form. It offered me the freedom society didn’t offer.”

But her journey to music hasn’t exactly been breezy, talking about which she said, “Being a female rap artiste in a largely male dominated space came with its own challenges. I wasn’t taken seriously when I reached out to people asking for guidance. I had to rely entirely on myself to develop my skills. You wouldn’t believe the kind of things I have googled to figure this out. I have literally spent hours going through dictionaries to improve my vocabulary. Honestly, it took me a good 4 years to figure out my voice and rhythm and establish myself as a rap artiste.”

She got a breakthrough with her latest single Villupaattu, released independently through her label AKASHIK. “I was first exposed to villupaattu in Singapore as a child. Although I never dwelled too much on it, I believe that performance left an impact on me. Those thoughts lurked in my mind and when I pursued rapping seriously, they surfaced and I was completely convinced that rapping had its roots in Villupaattu.”

The song is dedicated to Poongani amma, the oldest living Villupaattu performer in the country. And she finds an undeniable connection between the said art form and rapping. “They are both forms of musical storytelling, and I was devastated to see it dying. I believe if we don’t know where we come from, we wouldn’t know where we are going.”

And the young rapper believes that rapping has its origins not just in the African and American continents, but is very much a part of the Indian musical landscape, too. “To me, Poongani amma is as much a legend as Bob Marley. She deserves to be a global icon too.”

Her future plans include opening a professional school for rapping, which would be her way of ensuring that rap doesn’t meet the same fate as villupaattu. And while she is a strong advocate of preserving indigenous art forms, she admits that though music is ever-evolving and ever-changing, it’s important that we don’t forget our roots. “Simply put, just because there are doughnuts now, you don’t stop eating vada. All I am saying is let’s just embrace them both.”

