Singapore-Based Visual Artist Shubigi Rao To Curate The Fifth Edition Of Kochi-Muziris Biennale

For the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, an artists-driven Biennale, that is slated to get underway on December 12, 2020, Singapore- based artist of Indian origin, Shubigi Rao, has been selected to curate the event.

Known for making layered illustrations, Rao, who is a visual artist and archivist, is also a writer whose interests include archaeology, neuroscience, libraries, archival systems, histories, literature, violence, acts of cultural genocide, anti-censorship, migratory patterns, ecology, and natural history.

The selection committee, which made the announcement in Venice on Thursday, decided to appoint Rao to curate the Biennale in view of her “exceptional acumen and inventive sensibilities,” the Kochi Biennale Foundation said in a statement. Rao’s selection came in after a search committee comprising of Amrita Jhaveri, Gayatri Sinha, Jitish Kallat, Sunita Choraria, and Tasneem Mehta, besides Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) trustees Alex Kuruvilla, Bose Krishnamachari, and V Sunil.

Rao has participated in the 10th Taipei Biennial (2016), 3rd Pune Biennale (2017), the 2nd Singapore Biennale (2008), and the Singapore Writers Festival (2016, 2013). She was also selected for residency programmes in Singapore, Germany, and India.

“Biennales are sometimes floating cities that are unmoored from their locality/regionality. Kochi-Muziris Biennale is rooted in the intertwined histories and cultural multiplicities of Kochi, while providing a crucial platform for larger discourse of the critical, political, and social in artistic practices,” said Rao.

H/T: The News Minute