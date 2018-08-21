Singajogi Satyaveni Is A Badass Bikerni Who Persevered Despite A Life-Threatening Accident

Since childhood, Singajogi Satyaveni harboured the dream to represent India in tennis. She had already represented her state and had just qualified for the nationals when her world came crashing down. Satyaveni had to give up on tennis after she met with a life-threatening bike accident in 2008.

She had to undergo a bone transplant surgery after the accident, which went horribly wrong. Following which she had to undergo another surgery to rectify the shortcomings of the first one. Owing to the trauma, the dejected girl decided never to be on roads again.

Sensing her phobia, her mom decided to take the situation into her hands. She got her a Royal Enfield and asked her to ride it, no matter what. “My mom handed over the keys and asked me to learn to ride. She didn’t care if I fell or broke my legs again; she wanted me to overcome my fear of roads and of riding a two-wheeler, on my own,” Satyaveni shares.

Satyaveni decided to give life a second chance and thus sought her cousin’s help so that she could learn to ride. Within no time, the entire town was talking about her as there was hardly any other woman who could ride Royal Enfields.

“It was difficult. Men used to jeer at me. Many a time, I used to return home halfway, fearing men who ogled at me. At times, some even tried to catch up behind me in their bikes. But eventually, I developed a tough skin and let go with harsh words and cold stares,” she shares.

Fast forward to present day, Satyaveni is now a solo bike rider and owns a Royal Enfield classic 350, which she has named ‘Moonbow.’ She also re-models bike engines and does paint jobs on fuel tanks in her workspace called Womeneoteric. To add to it, she designs 3D models for fuel tanks. She claims to be the first person in the country to do so and is thus thinking of getting a patent in her name. One of the 3D tanks designed by her would be featured in the upcoming Telugu film Lover.

Satyaveni also is a member of city-based women’s bikers club called Bikernis where she teaches other women how to ride.

Talking about her work at Womeneotric, she says, “I was passionate about painting since my childhood. And I wanted to let the world know my journey from being a tennis player to a solo Enfield rider. So, I decided to combine both to create something unique.”

At Womeneoteric, she, along with her sister, outlines people’s stories and paint and stylises them respectively. She is currently working on a ‘Delhi to Ladakh solo trip’ project. “I began with 2D designs that take around seven to 10 days. Most of them wanted beard designs on their bikes, which was a fad at the time. I also get orders where people wanted me to paint the story of their solo trips,” she says.

Satyaveni took a bigger leap in 2017 as she did her first 3D paint job on her cousin’s bike. “After a lot of research, I used homemade clay models that stuck on to the metallic fuel tanks,” she shares.

Today, she gets orders from across the country. Lately, she has also started customising helmets and hand-paintings T-shirts. From being someone whose dreams fell crashing in her feet to founding Womeneoteric, Satyaveni truly is an example of true perseverance.

