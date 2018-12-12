Simone Biles On A Year Full Of “Ups And Downs” And Going Through Anxiety

“I feel like there were a lot of points in this year that made me who I am today,” says Simone Biles, ESPN’s Most Dominant Athlete of 2018. “I tried to find my voice this year and use that to the better potential in positive manners,” adds the 21-year old Olympic gymnast.

As Simone aptly put it in the recent episode of Good Morning America, this year was full of “ups and downs” for her. For her, the year began with coming out as one of the many survivors abused by USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar who was sentenced to sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in January.

Simone celebrated the verdict by wearing a teal leotard at US championship later in the year, signifying her solidarity with the fellow survivors. The event also registered her 5th US Championship.

However, the year of great breakthroughs wasn’t exactly a cakewalk for Simone. She says that it was “definitely not easy,” adding, “I still go to therapy, and I’m on anxiety medicine now because I had a lot of ups and downs throughout the year in trying to figure out what was wrong. It’s not easy, but the people surrounding me are some of the best, so it makes it a little easier.”

However, despite all that she had to face on an emotional and mental level, Simone still managed to make history this year by becoming the first female gymnast to win four all-around titles at the World Gymnastics Championships with the help of a good support system.

What Simone has shared is a testimony of how we all need to take care of our emotional and mental health as the best of us might fall off the road at times.

Watch the entire video here: