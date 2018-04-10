Shyamala Rao Takes Us On A Tour Of Block Printing At Her Mumbai Workshop

Ever thought of using blocks to get rid of mind blocks?

Shyamala Rao after a course with an entrepreneur fell in love with the art of block printing and decided to bring her passion to life with Block & Prints, that lets you get creative with printing blocks available in all sizes and designs. They also make customized blocks if you have specific designs in mind. As part of flaunting this form of art, Shyamala has also conducted various workshops and demonstrations around the United States

Block printing is explained as a repeat patterning on fabric using carved wooden blocks. Mixing and matching multiple blocks, patterns, colors for an infinite range of designs. But for her it is a form of meditation that heals from within. We got Shyamala to explain to us how block printing helps adults and children to attain peace of mind and give us a few insights into her world. Excerpts:

Tell us about block printing as a profession.

Block printing as a profession is extremely fulfilling, creative, as well as challenging. For one who is setting up a new unit, the challenge in a city like Mumbai is expensive real estate, as you will need space to set up a printing table, store the blocks and the paints. Of course, there are ways of addressing this, one can get a small table made, place it over one’s regular dining table to work, and then keep it away after the work is done. Alternately, there are professional printers in the city, one can book their table for a day, and get them to print on your pieces, like saris, yardage, home linen. Many of my students who have come for a one-day workshop are doing either of these options or both. They do small pieces on their own and get bigger pieces done with the professionals. I provide all the addresses where to buy the blocks/paints, etc. Once this part is sorted out, students either take orders from clients, or start their own boutique, sell online, or hold exhibitions.

Falling in love with block printing doesn’t take long. How did it start for you?



I did a course with Pannaji Dossa, an entrepreneur who had a state-of-the-art unit at Wadala. When I saw the printers working, it was love at first sight, it is literally poetry in motion! How a piece of plain fabric is transformed into a thing of great beauty. How a few blocks can be used in different ways, with different colours and give you a different effect each time. I admire and respect the concentration, skill, dedication of the master printers. There is no scope for error. Once printed, one cannot erase a mistake, so printing calls for total concentration. I would even say it is a form of meditation.

You say children’s minds can be channelized through block printing.

Yes, I have worked with the kids, they are extremely creative. I have seen how block printing unleashes this creativity! I believe that art, craft, and music are very important means to channelize their creative energy, their self-expression and to develop their personality.

What are some challenging aspects of this art?

Nothing insurmountable! I would say initially the student needs enough practice to get the print right. There should be clarity, evenness, and neatness. After the workshop, if they have any problems, I help them out during the initial teething stages. Some come over for more practice sessions till they are confident to do it on their own. And they are free to use from my collection of blocks because getting a collection of blocks together takes time and investment.

You also conduct tours to the textile printing centres in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan, tell us more about it.

I used to do it before, now it is a bit troublesome for me. I give them all addresses and an introduction if they wish to go.

Any one story that has stayed with you from these tours?

Once a friend and I wanted to study the processes involved in Ajrakh printing. We had been staying with the craftsman’s family at Ajrakhpur, Gujarat. They were devout Muslims, and at the end of a hard day’s work, the extended family would gather around, and Irfanbhai Khatri would read the Holy Book and talk about God, and how the devout should lead their lives. After we completed our work, he invited us to stay on, and do some local sight-seeing. His brother Adam and the car was at our disposal, and we saw many temples, and the awesome Lakhpat, an old port now in ruins. They even turned vegetarian for us, for four days! It was very touching, indeed. They threw open their homes and hearts for us.

It’s a beautiful story, indeed. Walk us through your workshop.

There are two modules, full and half day. Both start with an introduction to block printing like a short history, the tools needed for printing, the inks used, etc. This is followed by a demo, where they are taught how to mix colours and the technique of printing. They print on the fabric which is provided by me. In the half-day module, they print on a pair of 15’15’ napkins. The class is of a 4-hour duration. In the full-day module, we also talk about the different styles of printing that have emerged over the years, like dabu, kalamkari, and ajrakh, how natural dyes are made, and the processes involved. While I provide the practice fabric, the students can bring one item they want to print on and take back with them, like a dupatta/stole/home linen.They get to choose their blocks, colours and decide on the lay-out of the print. And a simple vegetarian lunch is included.

There must be a lot of bonding happening during such workshops.

Especially, over lunch. My husband’s favourite question is, ”What brings you to block printing?” At this, the participants open up, and the most interesting stories emerge, and my mother loves to feed the guests and heap more food on their plates. I am happy to say that many of them keep in touch, some have grown very close over the years. They give me updates of their triumphs or troubles, send me nice messages on Teachers’ Day. This has given me immense emotional fulfillment and satisfaction.

How did you think of doing Facebook posts on everyone who comes to learn?

I thought just putting up pictures would have no meaning, so I thought of writing a line about the person behind the face. I try to capture the moods of the person, the concentration, the happiness at the end of the day. What interests me most is the design sensibilities of the person, how they choose their blocks, the colours, the layout, what they go home with! I love to see the joy and pride on their face when they complete their piece.

You even have doctors coming in.

Yes, that is the interesting part. What brings people here? Some are IT professionals, with highly stressful jobs, they just want to do something creative over the weekend. Create something with their hands, to de-stress. Some are young mothers who have taken a break from their careers and are trying other options, rather than going back to demanding corporate life. Many foreigners come as a part of the ‘India experience,’ to know about India’s incredible textile heritage, and also savour the local food. Some are architects and designers, who actively incorporate what they have learnt here into their professional work. A few NRIs on holiday have learnt this craft, taken some blocks with them, once back, they conduct hobby classes or other such ventures. This is what makes it all very interesting for me. I never know who walks in the front door!

What forgotten techniques are you reinventing?

There is a family in Bagru that I am particularly close to. I have stayed with them on several occasions. I encourage the younger generation of craftsmen to revive an old style of printing that has died out by now. But at one time, the craftsman sat at a low printing table, called the patiya, and printed fabric lengths for local consumption of skirt-lengths called fadat, shoulder-cloth and turbans for the menfolk, even bed linen. They used very small blocks, just 21/2” square, with very delicate designs. As you can imagine, this calls for a lot of patience, and production is slow. But the prints are so beautiful, with an old-world charm. We are trying to revive those prints, using natural dyes. We are growing indigo again and using natural indigo in the dying process.

How are you empowering the community of block printers?

I always give due credit to the craftsmen. During demos and events in the city, I take professional printers along with me who does the actual printing, while I explain the process. He takes center-stage, participants are free to take his contact details and approach him for orders later. I once took along an American couple to watch the printing process, and after a piece was completed, they actually applauded, like they would after a music performance at the opera. I volunteer with an NGO, they bring rural artisans to the city and provide them a platform to sell their goods and interact with customers directly. Only if craftsmen are given due recognition and respect, will the craft continue, and future generations will be motivated to take it up.

Fusion of modern and traditional, how are you achieving that?

Block printing is a very versatile craft, that is why it has survived for centuries, even now it is at the forefront of the fashion scene and a favourite with designers. It can be combined with embroidery, tie-dye, shibori, resist printing. Traditional designs could be Mughal, floral motifs, the ever-popular paisley, traditional arabesque designs. Then we can have flat geometric squares, lines, circles, spirals, one can create funky designs like flip-flops, bicycle, ice-cream cone, auto rickshaw, also.

Block printing is typically a man’s profession. Tell us about women artisans you met.

In the course of my travels to the printing centres of India, I have only seen women artisans in Rajasthan. In Gujarat, Andhra, Madhya Pradesh, it is usually men. The fascinating thought. Calls for more research!

Do you use organic colours and other sustainable practices?

Natural dyes are used more in rural areas, here in the city chemical colours are used. I print for a boutique, where I have to mix colours and get the exact shade that matches the garment. This is only possible with chemical colours.

What Block print pattern would you use as a tattoo?

Maybe a Paisley. (laughs)

Amazing history of any print that made your jaw drop?

I find Ajrakh prints fascinating. The name itself is so poetic, ”stars in a deep blue sky.” Traditionally worn by men of the community of cattle-breeders and sheep-herders, it is a garment printed extensively today in Bhuj, Gujarat, and Barmer, Rajasthan, and also in Pakistan. It is worn with pride, as an ethnic identity. It is an all-weather garment, the red keeps one warm in winter, and natural indigo is cooling in the scorching summers. It is very structured and follows a set format. Geometry and symmetry are the cornerstones of Ajrakh patterns. It is the beautiful culmination of two sets of skills, that of the blockmaker, and the master printer. It is a thing of Beauty, a Joy Forever!

How are you achieving fair compensation for your artisans?

I never bargain with them, be it the blockmaker or the printer. I advise my students to do the same. I respect their skills and see them as artists. I never take a commission or percentage from them. I introduce my students to them directly. They get the price they quote for their skills.

Did you encounter child labor in this industry?

In all my travels I have never seen children employed in printing workshops. The tables are designed for the height of a fully grown adult to stand and print. Even mundane tasks like the washing of blocks, etc. are done by the artisans themselves at the end of the day.

Show off to us the block printed fashion pieces from your wardrobe that you treasure the most.

I have an Ajrakh stole by a Master printer, that is printed on both sides, it is a masterpiece! A two-sided Ajrakh. The printer has done each print twice by printing a border, then flipped the fabric over and printed again on the reverse, taking care to align perfectly with the previous print. This calls for a very high degree of skill and expertise, and the effort is reflected in the depth of the colour, and the sheer luminous quality of the fabric. My treasured piece.

Block print in modern interiors. How did you use it in the interiors of your home?

One of my students is an architect, she printed on canvas, set it on a frame and uses it as a room-divider. Another is a yoga instructor, she printed on old mango crates that are usually thrown away and stores her yoga mats in these decorated crates. Another has printed on silk and used as wall frames. There are endless possibilities.

This article was first published on September 24, 2017.