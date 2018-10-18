Shweta Pandit Shares How Anu Malik Asked Her For A Kiss In Lieu Of Work, Calls Him A Pedophile

After being named a “serial predator” by Sona Mohapatra, Anu Malik has now been called a pedophile by singer Shweta Pandit.

Shweta took to Twitter on Thursday to share her account of how Anu Malik tried to take advantage of her in lieu of work 17 years ago. “Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up – its now or never. This is my #MeToo and I have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this,” she wrote.

In the long tweet, Shweta recollected the incidents of 2001 when she had to meet Malik for work. She was just 15 years old and was the youngest playback singer in the industry back then. She had already made a name with her songs from 2000’s Mohabbatein and was looking for more significant work to sustain the heights that she had reached.

She wrote, “I got a call from Anu Malik’s then manager (Mustafa) to come to #empirestudio in Andheri sometime in mid-2001. I was thrilled like any singer would be. I used to admire his music and practice his songs for hours and look up to him back then! He was recording a group song with Sunidhi and Shaan for the film Awara Pagal Deewana when my mother and I walked in the monitor room. He told me to wait in the small cabin inside where singers sang at Empire studio. It was just him and me there.”

She added, “He asked me to sing something without any music as he wanted to hear my voice. I remember I sang the title song of Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega as a voice test for this man.” However, what happened after that shook Shweta to the core. She shared, “I sang it well so he said, “I’ll give you this song with Sunidhi and Shaan but first give me a kiss now.” He then smiled, what I recall as the evilest grin I’ve seen. I went numb and pale in the face. I was only 15 years old then, still in school. Can anyone even imagine what it felt that moment? It felt like someone had just stabbed me in my stomach. I referred to this man as “Anu uncle.””

She further wrote, “He has 2 young daughters of his own and that’s how he treated a 15-year-old minor girl. It was the worst experience of my life and I could never speak about it even to my parents. I could never ask any help to heal but was depressed for months.”

“I am sure many singers have been exploited by him as he is a known name for doing this to singers. I’d urge those singers/women to share their stories too,” added Shweta.

Singer Sona Mohapatra who had called out Malik for being a sexual predator a week ago thanked Shweta for speaking up and coming out with her #MeToo story. She wrote on Twitter, “So many people trolled me for my #AnuMalik #TimesUp story scoffing because they think calling me ‘Maal’ or calling up at odd hours doesn’t constitute as sexual harassment. Please note, you don’t know Sh*t. Predators do much worse when they get a chance because of people like you.”

