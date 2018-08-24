Shuttler PV Sindhu Ranks 7th In Forbes’ Highest Paid Female Athlete List

Badminton player PV Sindhu becomes the 7th highest paid female athlete, as per Forbes’ recently released list of the top 10 highest-paid female athletes in the world. She also is the only Indian athlete in the list.

The list is mostly dominated by tennis players, featuring eight, with Serena Williams topping the charts for the third consecutive year. Williams tops the list with total earnings of $18.1 million, almost all of which come via endorsements.

Forbes has reported that Sindhu has a total of $8.5 million in earnings, with brands such as Bridgestone, Gatorade, Nokia, Panasonic, Reckitt Benckiser, etc. in her kitty. She is now regarded as the face of Indian badminton, with four World Championship medals as well as a historic Olympic silver medal to her name.

With a career-high ranking of World No. 2, she is the only Indian woman to win an Olympic silver and most recently won her third World Championship silver after losing to Carolina Marin in the final earlier this month.

The only other non-tennis player on the list is Danica Patrick, who is considered to be the most successful female race car driver ever and has estimated earnings of $7.5 million, putting her ninth on the list.

The other players on the list include Caroline Wozniacki at no. 2, followed by Sloane Stephens, Garbine Muguruza, Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams, Simona Halep, and Angelique Kerber.