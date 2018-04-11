Shuttler Jwala Gutta Slams Celebrities Who Dodge Questions About Workplace Sexual Harassment

In a series of tweets and an Instagram post, Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta didn’t hold back her anger on celebrities’ attitude of dodging sexual harassment at work questions with answers like, “Blessed to not face it.”

Shuttler Gutta wants celebrities to use their position to address the issues women face and even if they haven’t faced it, at least to stand with the truth. Without mincing her words and mentioning the name of the actress, Gutta wrote, “Just saw an interview of a popular actress..two things struck my mind…she says she can only speak for herself as she has not experienced casting couch it has been a wonderful journey!! And this is an opportunist world..it’s upto us, as women, what to accept and what not to!!“

Infuriated Gutta questioned, “So my question is – There are a lot of crimes against women in general in our society..but if u haven’t experienced it..do we deny it?? Do we only speak when we experience something like that? Don’t we belong to this society where we r a minority gender??” She went on further to question, “Second question…opportunities..How many people get it? If got an opportunity why a sexual favour should be an option? Yes, talent will last, hard work will last, blah blah blah but why should there be an option of sexual favour at workplace??“

Gutta Jwala on Twitter We as https://t.co/xkV0sbxeM9 position where our voices r taken seriously should speak responsibly Sexual exploitation at workplace is https://t.co/dzSlwOOvb0 exists.we have to admit it..only then we can find a solution to this problem!

She pointed at the need to stop ignoring crimes if you haven’t gone through it and use your position to speak up for it and make things easier for other women. She said, “Maybe today you and me haven’t faced such crimes..but doesn’t mean our daughters won’t!!“

While Gutta didn’t mention the name of the actress, but recently it was actress Rakul Preet who when asked about casting couch in the industry had said to Hindustan Times (HT), “Also, with due respect to everyone, I can only talk about my experiences. If I have not experienced casting couch, then how can I talk about it? And if they think I am lying, then I have nothing to say. I still stand by [what I’ve said]. I’ve had a great experience so far. I feel blessed.”

Gutta found Rakul’s statements very insensitive and told HT, “I don’t want to take names, but I was really angry after reading the interview. If you are a famous personality, you should talk responsibly. I thought her comments were very insensitive because everyone knows it (casting couch) exists. Yes, it might not have happened to her, but that does not mean that it doesn’t exist. I mean, just because you weren’t raped doesn’t mean that rape culture doesn’t exist or that rapes don’t happen.”

Gutta also stated that the reason the campaign #MeToo became a massive movement in the West is that women regardless of being sexually exploited were part of the campaign. “Everyone was a part of it, because until and unless you unite for a cause like this, nothing will change,“ she said.

