Shubhashree Sangameswaran’s Book Illustrates The Need For Leading A Zero-Waste Lifestyle

‘Old ways’ and ‘purani generation’- that’s what we tend to call our elders when they point out the waste-generating lifestyles we lead today. But what we fail to accept is that they indeed lived a ‘zero-waste’ life what with collecting milk in steel containers, there being no apps to deliver food in plastic boxes, using cloth bags for their shopping and many more ways that lessened the waste they generated.

But today an urban dweller generates about 1.2 kilos of waste daily and going by the large population of India, this indeed is a worrying figure. But in this waste generating population, there are few who are concerned about the fast deteriorating state of our planet. Living in Hyderabad, Shubhashree Sangameswaran has been making people aware of the negative consequences of using plastics and how the planet can be still saved if everyone joins hands.

It was when she took a break from her job in IT sector that she came across the work of zero-waste activists Lauren Singer and Ben Jonson, which lead her to think of the balance of consumption and waste.

“The right opportunity popped up through ‘The Sketchbook Project’, a global sketchbook based art project by Brooklyn Art Library, under which anyone could participate and hence, ‘Let’s Talk Trash’ came to being. The book need not be limited to children just because it contains an illustrated narrative to discuss a subject so consequential to our existence and can be equally referred by adults alike for ideas that will help to lessen our day-to-day contribution to waste,” Shubhashree told The Better India.

She highlights the zero-waste lifestyles led in the olden days in her book and how today, because of our disposable way of living, the countless piles of waste are only increasing. With the help of text and simple illustrations, she tells how one can cut down on this waste production by avoiding bottled water, refusing plastic straws and plastic bags, and replacing plastic eco-friendly alternatives.

She herself is in the process of adopting a zero-wastage lifestyle and wants to save the environment through her book, which she plans to introduce in schools and educational institutions as well.

“Having grown up in Bengaluru in the eighties, I have personally seen my parents and grandparents producing little or no waste from their households, who quite literally believed in frugal lifestyles. Collecting milk in steel cans from milk-vending booths was something I used to do and old Horlicks or Bournvita bottles were used as containers, of which some still line up our parents’ kitchen shelves and are as old as 40 years. However, today, given the lifestyles we have become accustomed to, it would take considerable effort on our part to change our habits for the better good of our environment,” Shubhashree said.

