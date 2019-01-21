Shubhangi Swarup On The Role Art Must Play In Bridging The Gap Between Humans And Nature

“Humankind to me seems to be that obnoxious person at a party who’s so full of themselves, they keep repeating stories of their own glories and achievements. We often talk of evolution in terms of just humankind, not the entire ecosystem,” says writer Shubhangi Swarup.

The same viewpoint is echoed in Shubhangi’s critically acclaimed novel Latitudes of Longing, which was also shortlisted for the prestigious JCB Prize for Literature recently. Divided into four nature-oriented stories, the book laments the myopic vision that the contemporary art has succumbed to.

In a recent interview with The Wire, Shubhangi talked about the seven-year-long process that went into the creation of the book, her inspiration behind ecocritical writing, and how art can facilitate the connection between humanity and nature.

Here are the extracts:

On the vision for her book

“The idea for the book came to me from my travels and stories of my mother. My mother was born in the Andamans and often told me stories about how the mountains and seas co-existed there and the different creatures of the land. I have grown up in Bombay in an urban and privileged setting, and hearing these stories filled me up with curiosity.”

On giving nature centre stage in her story

“I wanted to tell stories of nature and bring in different perspectives through a grander narrative, so I weaved characters out of the elemental forces and natural history. But this was tougher than it seems. It is somehow considered experimental to give nature the centre stage it deserves, when that is one of the biggest truths of our lives.”

On the lessons that she learned during the journey of her novel

“Throughout my journey, I came across the view that only when we accept our own fallibility and impermanence in the world, will we be in harmony with our place in the ecosystem.”

“I still remember when I was in Nepal, right after the earthquake, I saw no resentment against nature. A man told me “Jab tak patthar hain, hum hain (Till the stones exist, we do).”

On how art can bring humans closer to nature

“The tiny palm-sized fossil of an ammonite found in Nepal is older than the entire Himalayan range. So why must art stick to just the peaks and their conquerors? Art of any kind can take us where science stops and allow us to play with possibilities and imagine alternative futures. Art can help us articulate a vision.”

“I believe that if one cannot imagine a better future, it will never become a possibility. Our vision of the future is so human-centric right now. It revolves around hybrid cars and virtual reality and AI. Only when we start to look at the story and not just moments, and tell the story of Earth instead of just us, will we move forward towards coexistence.”

H/T: The Wire