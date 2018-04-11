Shreyasi Singh Shoots India’s CWG Gold Medal Tally To 12 By Acing Women’s Double Trap Event

Just in case we haven’t already stressed it enough, let me repeat it: Indian girls are on fire in the Commonwealth Games this time. Ace Shooter Shreyasi Singh is yet another addition to the list of girls who are bringing a gold medal home from Gold Coast.

Shreyasi clinched the gold after giving an exceptional performance in the women’s double trap today. She beat Australia’s Emma Cox 2 shots to 1 in the shoot-off as she shot 96 in the finals at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

Shreyasi has had a promising trail as she has constantly left a mark in a number of National and International shooting events. She made her Commonwealth debut in 2010. She won a silver in Glasgow Games in the singles double trap event. The feat was followed with a bronze at Asian Games 2014 in Incheon in the Double trap team event. She then scored a silver medal in the double trap event at the 2017 Commonwealth Shooting Championships.

In a way, Shreyasi has had an upgrade as she converted her Glasgow silver into a gold this time thus bringing India’s gold tally to 12.

A graduate of Delhi University’s Hans Raj College, the 26-year-old shooter boasts of an illustrious pedigree. Both her grandfather Kumar Surendra Singh and father Digvijay Singh have served as the presidents of the National Rifle Association of India. Her father has also been a Member of the Parliament of India five times.

