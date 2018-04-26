Shreya Josh, Gurgaon-Based Tattoo Artist, Is Reinventing The Age-Old Technique Of Stick & Poke

Tattoo artist Shreya Josh’s love for the homemade style of inking began during her studying days in the States. She saw the frenzy for the old hand-poke tattoo technique of stick and poke (SnP) in her friends and then saw her boss inked with the same technique in New York.

Recalling the day the 21-year-old decided to get herself a bunch of inks, she said, “There was such a big culture of SnP’s in New York so I decided in April, my birthday month, to buy all the supplies in bulk because I knew once I started I wasn’t going to stop with just one tattoo.” This happened during her internship with a textile designer in New York where she saw her boss inked with a lot of SnP tattoos.

This was not the field Shreya was prepping herself for. Gurgaon-based Shreya went to study sculptural/functional art at School of the Art Institute of Chicago. But the love for the stick and poke tattoo art caught her attention quite a lot while studying there, considering the widespread popularity of it in the country. “It was a very DIY environment for everything, cutting your hair, dyeing it and so naturally we all gave each other tattoos as well. I saw a few friends give a stick and poke at parties in the most homemade style with sewing needles and India Ink but that wasn’t for me.”

After buying inks in bulk, Shreya learnt the SnP technique watching YouTube videos and her first experiment was on an orange. Yep, you read that right. “I actually first gave an orange a tattoo, it makes for good fake-skin.” A few fruits experiments later, she wanted to give a real try to her learning. Knowing the love of SnP tattoos her boss had, she knew who her first try would be on. “And the next morning to my boss [in New York] and the other intern. I was very lucky to be in a space where people felt comfortable getting tattoos from a complete amateur. Without their support, starting would have been very hard,” shared Shreya.

Shreya started to upload her work on her page Tender Pokes and slowly gained popularity in her city Delhi amongst her friends. Even before she landed the capital city, a few of her friends had already booked an appointment with her. “Some part of me thought it would die down after the first month but gladly I still keep getting clients every month just through word of mouth,” shares Shreya, who has been doing this for seven months now.

“I really like how I can give tiny tattoos with thin lines and detail in them, it gets a little tedious but I think I work better this way. I also enjoy how you can do dot-work in this method, so for tattoos with stippling SnP’s works well. Another thing I like is how personal it feels, it is a little more intimate than a gun tattoo. There is no buzzing sound of the machine which also removes a layer of fear from my clients. I get so so many first-timers because they say they feel more comfortable getting a Stick and Poke over a machine which to me is very special to hear,” says Shreya whose artwork is clean, tiny, and simple.

