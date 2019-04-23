Shreeya Of M.A.A.H. On The First Installation Of Work In Progress Showcase In Jaipur

In today’s bustling world there isn’t even a moment to just sit back and relax. Vacations are a great way to buy some time away from all the hustle and bustle, but taking so much time out isn’t a luxury everyone can afford. And for such people, and others as well, art can be a great way to pause.

Write and dancer Shreeya Kishanpuria has come up with a movement arts space that “through movement classes, workshops, community gatherings, performances, and healing therapies, aims to create a confluence of artists and art lovers from across the globe in Jaipur.” Shreeya’s art space opened last May and is called M.A.A.H., taken from the Japanese word which means ‘to pause’.

“Sometimes in this life, we’re in so much of hurry that we don’t even have time to introspect on what we’re doing. It’s for people to slow down and have conversations around art,” says Shreeya.

On 21st April, Sunday, ‘Work In Progress’ session was conducted at M.A.A.H. that had various artists showcasing their incomplete art to a live audience. “We invite applications from artists who are currently in the process of working on something, an unfinished piece that’s still under construction which can be anything like a skit, a dance performance, etc. We invite the artists to come and share the art piece exactly at whatever stage it’s reached with the community so that there can be a dialogue regarding the process. The audience can learn about what goes on in the creation of a piece of art and the artists can receive live feedback from the audience.

There’s this gap between fellow artists and the audiences because there isn’t much discussion regarding art. So on Sunday, there were people from different fields and different experience levels present and discussions took place, some of them heated as well, and constructive criticisms were given out as well. All in all, it was a fantastic thing to happen that day.”

It was the first installment of the event, where three artists showcased their works in progress, dancers Manishikha Baul and Saloni Tandon, and theatre performer Yamini.

Yamini and Pankaj

On the piece they performed, Yamini says, “My director Pankaj and I were just casually talking when we came up with the idea and that’s how we performed it as well, in the form of a conversation. Basically, we were talking about how much control we have on our minds, the way we behave, our expressions, all of that is controlled with our minds. So we’d created a skit on how we’re only doing what the government wants us to, the government is controlling us, and that we have no choice. Everything we think, everything we choose to do is because of our surroundings.”

The piece titled ‘Voice’ is an experimental performance that is inspired by the Gauri Lankesh case and George Orwell’s 1984.

Manishikha Baul

Manihikha Baul, who is an Odissi dancer and also teaches the physical movement based aspect of performing arts in universities and workshops, also presented her unfinished piece, titled ‘Shringaar’. “It’s a work in progress, conceived when JNU reached out to me back in February to perform a piece for their 50th anniversary and the celebration of the feminist movement that was to be held in March.

It is drawn from the symbols of Natyashashtra, it talks about the silence of a woman’s struggles for decades across nations, states, and cultures. I layered the piece with symbols from Rastafarianism, the proletarian movement, and from Ouroboros philosophy. It is a silent piece, right now between 12-15 minutes. I’m still working on it and I have many questions unanswered about it from my side, so it’s in the process of exploration.”

About the experience of receiving the audience’s feedback for a piece still in progress, she says, “What was important for me was to first understand my intentions as an artist and are they making sense to an audience. I would want any audience to be able to build a relationship with me or the piece within the span of the performance, without it being explained and them having to read about it. And in that aspect, I felt it was in a fairly good place. The exchange between the artist and the audience is very intimate and real. It was very enriching for me to hear from a new audience and what they thought or understood and their suggestions.”

Saloni Tandon

Another performer, Saloni Tandon adds, “It was superb to get the audience’s responses, as an artist if you don’t get feedback you cannot work on your art properly, you may have an idea in your mind and are designing something but if you’re not able to portray it in front of your audience then it’s of no use. You should be able to get your message through to them. And their views and what they felt is important to help us do so. You also get more encouraged to do better and the feedbacks help you grow.”

Saloni is pursuing an integrated B. Tech and M. Tech course and is a trained Kathak dancer. Her work in progress is a Kathak dance piece called ‘Shwet’, inspired by her love of the colour white. “I love white and it has several meanings like purity, spirituality, innocence, and peace. There are different aspects of the colour and I wanted to present them. Even we have a lot of similarities with white, your love for someone should be pure, spirituality is a big part of everyone’s life I believe, and innocence should be a part of every human. If you leave your innocence behind, arrogance takes its place. So that was the idea behind this piece.

On Sunday, I performed an extract of that which had the two aspects of white, purity and spirituality. Purity as in purity of love, you have to be genuine and pure for who you love, it could be a person, the almighty, or whoever but that purity in love should be there. The other aspect of spirituality was about how one is dedicated to their almighty. The lyrics for the spiritual part were ‘Ramaiya main toh thare rang rati’, and as I am a devotee of Lord Krishna, this line was for him. It was like I am coloured in his love and devotion.”

Audience members at ‘Work In Progress’

Criticism, when constructive, can be extremely instrumental in an artist’s growth as they said, but opening up your work comes with a lot of negativity as well. Especially for women, who are so often judged on everything except their work. Superficial things like their appearance are given more importance and Shreeya says, “I feel we have come to a point where women are moving beyond these things, the criticism will always be there of people commenting on looks or body shaming etc., but I think women are becoming more powerful and stepping away from that noise, they’re shutting it off and are pursuing their art nevertheless and that too stronger than ever. They’re really making the audience uncomfortable at times and making them question things and forcing them to see us the way we are and saying ‘this is how I am, look at me the way I am.’ So I think times are changing and artists are really pushing the boundaries and challenging the societal norms, regarding women.”

Yamini adds, “We just have to be confident with our choices. People will judge, we can’t stop them but we need to be secure about what we do, then what they say will have no effect on us.”

Such a concept may not be every artist’s cup of tea, especially for those who prefer to work in isolation, but for others ‘it’s never about the destination; it’s always about the process’. And for such artists, this initiative can be a game changer.

About her future plans for M.A.A.H. and the Work In Progress Showcase, Shreeya says, “I hope it becomes a networking place for artists as well, a place to present their work to experienced people and find mentors in them. We’re soon planning another one in August.”