Showing The World A More Inclusive Vision Of Beauty, Project #ShowUs Shatters Beauty Stereotypes
- IWB Post
- March 29, 2019
As increased conversations about diversity in all shapes and sizes have been regular now, the preconceived notions about beauty are gradually changing. To take the narrative forward, a global campaign #ShowUs by Getty Images, Dove, and Girlgaze aims to put an end to the narrow definition of beauty that is consistently endorsed by mainstream media.
Project #ShowUs has built a ground-breaking library of 5000+ photographs showing female-identifying and non-binary individuals as they are, beautiful and authentic.
Featuring women from 39 countries, 116 photographers have come together to set a new standard for the “authentic, diverse and inclusive” representation of women so that media and advertisers continue to reflect the authentic experiences of women around the world.
Among the list of hundreds of talented photographers, there is also Bhumika Bhatia who stepped into the world of photography nine years ago when she felt that she needed to find an outlet to translate her dreams and imagination. She loves to capture delicate emotions and things that cannot be easily expressed, felt or heard.
Making an announcement on Instagram about her participation in the project, Bhumika shared that she was really excited to be a part of it. For her muse, Bhumika clicked Monisha who she thought was the perfect candidate to photograph for the collaboration. “She is an inspiration to me, not only as a close friend but as a photographer and activist within the LGBTQ community,” she wrote.
So excited to announce my participation in Project #ShowUS. My experience working with @girlgaze, @dove and @gettyimages, has been a highlight of my career. I knew Monisha was the perfect candidate to photograph for this collaboration. She is an inspiration to me, not only as a close friend but as a photographer and activist within the LGBTQ community. Take note: 2019 is the year of the beauty REVOLUTION ⚡Currently, 70% of women report that they don’t feel represented in media and advertising. You can’t be what you can’t see, so I have set out to change that by partnering with @girlgaze @dove and @gettyimages on Project #ShowUs. Alongside 116 female-identifying and non-binary photographers across the world, we have photographed 179 diverse, beautiful and complex women who we believe represent the change we want to see in the beauty industry. Our rallying cry is join Project #ShowUs… Show us beauty representative of all ages, backgrounds and physicalities! Show us a world where all womxn and girls feel seen and represented. For more info check out: girlgaze.com/showus @girlgaze @gettyimages + @dove #girlgaze #ShowUs #DovePartner #bhumikab #india #lgbtq #portrait #mumbai #art #portraitphotography #dazedandexposed #portrait_vision #portraitmood #emotions #photographer #instagram
868 Likes, 28 Comments – Bhumikaa Bhatia (@bhumikab) on Instagram: “So excited to announce my participation in Project #ShowUS. My experience working with @girlgaze,…”
Click through a slideshow of the project shared by Girlgaze.
More INCREDIBLE photos by Girlgaze photographers for Project #ShowUs – our initiative with @Dove and @GettyImages to shatter beauty stereotypes and usher in a new era of inclusive beauty in media & advertising around the world ✨🌎 We are beyond honored to have worked with so many talented female-identifying and non-binary individuals to bring this project to life – we used our jobs platform to hire 116 photographers in 39 countries and provided 314 total jobs! To learn more about Project #ShowUs and to stay tuned for future job opportunities, click the link in our bio and sign up for the Girlgaze Network! Photos by @hindbouqartacha, @peytonfulford @victoriaholguin @nikkibonuel @luvaldesa @mpelouses @ayarkuo @sophiemayann @juliagunther_photography @debysucha #girlgaze #generationpaid
9,584 Likes, 79 Comments – @girlgaze on Instagram: “More INCREDIBLE photos by Girlgaze photographers for Project #ShowUs – our initiative with @Dove…”
Take note: 2019 is the year of the beauty REVOLUTION ⚡️Currently, 70% of women report that they don’t feel represented in media & advertising – so we’ve taken action with @Dove and @GettyImages to change that. In a long-term labor of love, we’ve hired 116 female-identifying and non-binary photographers across 39 countries to shoot 179 diverse, beautiful, complex womxn who we believe represent the change we want to see in media & advertising around the world. We’re so excited to finally share Project #ShowUs with the world, and say: Show us black, brown, queer, disabled beauty! Show us hijabs, fat rolls, trans, survivor beauty! Show us beauty of all ages and backgrounds, with pimples, stretch marks, and scars! Show us a world where all women and girls feel seen and represented. Click the link in our bio to learn more about Project #ShowUs, and use hashtag #ShowUs on Instagram to share how you’re redefining beauty. Photos by @allthatjasss @mortimer_olivia @guenfiore @stephaniefoden @eggcheeks @taliaherman1 @ekinozbicer @bhumikab @aliayphotography @masegomorulane #girlgaze
24.7k Likes, 353 Comments – @girlgaze on Instagram: “Take note: 2019 is the year of the beauty REVOLUTION ⚡️Currently, 70% of women report that they…”
Join Getty Images, @Dove and @GirlGaze as we take action to create Project #ShowUs – the world’s largest stock photo library created by women to shatter beauty stereotypes. Learn more about the partnership at www.gettyimages.com/showus⠀ ⠀ Landing photo: Mengwen Cao #1063992236⠀ ⠀ Slide through to enjoy a few orange selects #1080605482 #1062308570 #1070774834 #1127885753
3,106 Likes, 25 Comments – Getty Images (@gettyimages) on Instagram: “Join Getty Images, @Dove and @GirlGaze as we take action to create Project #ShowUs – the world’s…”
- 0
- 0