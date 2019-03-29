Showing The World A More Inclusive Vision Of Beauty, Project #ShowUs Shatters Beauty Stereotypes

As increased conversations about diversity in all shapes and sizes have been regular now, the preconceived notions about beauty are gradually changing. To take the narrative forward, a global campaign #ShowUs by Getty Images, Dove, and Girlgaze aims to put an end to the narrow definition of beauty that is consistently endorsed by mainstream media.

Project #ShowUs has built a ground-breaking library of 5000+ photographs showing female-identifying and non-binary individuals as they are, beautiful and authentic.

Featuring women from 39 countries, 116 photographers have come together to set a new standard for the “authentic, diverse and inclusive” representation of women so that media and advertisers continue to reflect the authentic experiences of women around the world.

Among the list of hundreds of talented photographers, there is also Bhumika Bhatia who stepped into the world of photography nine years ago when she felt that she needed to find an outlet to translate her dreams and imagination. She loves to capture delicate emotions and things that cannot be easily expressed, felt or heard.

Making an announcement on Instagram about her participation in the project, Bhumika shared that she was really excited to be a part of it. For her muse, Bhumika clicked Monisha who she thought was the perfect candidate to photograph for the collaboration. “She is an inspiration to me, not only as a close friend but as a photographer and activist within the LGBTQ community,” she wrote.

Click through a slideshow of the project shared by Girlgaze.