Shouting Slogans Of The Success Of Women’s Wall, Here’s How Athira Became The Face Of Vanitha Mathil

As we all know, recently lakhs of women in Kerala participated in the 620 km-long “women’s wall” from Kasargod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south to uphold the values of Kerala’s renaissance and send the message of gender equality.

Lot’s of videos and pictures from the congregation have been breaking the internet since then. However, it is the picture of a woman named Athira holding her six-month-old baby and shouting slogans in support of the wall that has garnered special attention on social media.

Right after the formation of Vanitha Mathil, Athira was seen leading a small group from the roads to a public meeting in Malappuram raising slogans that read:

“Vijayiche vijayiche Vanitha Mathil vijayiche

Aaru paranju thottunnu

Varu itha kandolu

Keralathin theruvukalil

Njangal theerthathu pen mathil”

The slogan roughly translates to,

“It’s succeeded, it’s succeeded, the Women’s Wall has succeeded.

Who said it has failed

On the streets of Kerala

We have finished a female wall.”

Sharing what she feels about the picture going viral, Athira, a district committee member of DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) shared, “I said what I had felt then and I had no idea it would become so viral. My baby girl was not with me when I first raised the slogans. She was with comrades.”

She was handed over her daughter Dhulia Malhar when she began crying, but that didn’t stop a spirited Athira from shouting out the slogans of the success of the Women’s Wall.

The news of her picture gaining popularity reached Athira much later, as her phone had been broken. Talking about the attention she has been receiving, she shared, “But I don’t want this attention. It’s basically the success of the Vanitha Mathil. And mine is a picture showing that success, nothing more.”

A college professor by profession, Athira has been on a break to take care of her baby. “I was teaching commerce to B. Com and M.Com students before that,” she shared.

A delighted Athira also shared that she is happy to know that two women have been able to enter Sabarimala because “the constitution accepts gender equality and circumstances that allow that should be created. The idea that menstruation means impurity should be kept away.”

H/T: The News Minute