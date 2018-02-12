Shot In The Jammu Terror Attack, Woman Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl Thanks To Army Docs

Shazada was 28 weeks pregnant when she got shot by militants during the Jammu terror attack. Bleeding profusely from the gunshot wound in her hip, she was rushed to the Satwari military hospital by the army personnel. It was her willpower and the determination with which the team of doctors worked to save her that she is now the mother of a healthy baby girl.

It was 4:30 AM In Sunjuwan in Kashmir when armed militants stormed a residential complex on Saturday, that rifleman Naik Nazir Ahmad, 28, and his wife Shahzada, 24, hid in their house to save themselves from the relentless shower of bullets. But as they made a bid to escape, Shahzada was shot in the hip. As her condition worsened due to the blood loss, her husband made an SOS call to the army, asking for their help.

The army rushed in to help the 150 families trapped in there with the suspected militants of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad. Shahzada was rushed to a military hospital 10km away and through a Cesarean operation, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

“This wasn’t a routine case. As a gynecologist, it is always our motto that mother should come alone and go with a healthy baby in her lap. It’s a very joyful moment for my hospital & our team. The patient is really happy,” a gynecologist at the hospital said.

Both mother and child are stable now, thanks to the army doctors who worked tirelessly to save them both. “The army doctors worked all night to save the life of the severely injured pregnant woman with gunshots wounds and helped her deliver a baby girl, following a cesarean section operation,” army PRO, Lt Col Devender Anand, told.

“The doctors had a complicated case on their hands. The lady was hit with a bullet on her hip and was critical. At the same time, the pulse of the child was going down. The doctors had to cure the gunshot wounds and at the same time save the child. With time fast running out, they performed a Caesarean section,” Anand added.

Apart from Shahzada, six other people were injured in the attack, including the father of a soldier. Suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, a 14-year-old boy is still fighting for his life and his condition remains critical. In this senseless act of terror, nine people, including three militants, lost their lives.

H/T: Huffington Post